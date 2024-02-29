Education on health

Re maternal mortality: The current initiative by the governor is dreadfully flawed. It commences at Chapter 3 of the problem-solving, not Chapter 1, which is that the schools should be teaching enough nutrition and health so the young people can understand the role of obesity in maternal care outcome. Chapter 2 is the parents providing healthy food to their kids and guarding against unlimited junk food, the main cause of obesity and poor maternal health outcomes. No amount of good care from a doctor can reverse the effects of obesity on a pregnant woman.

The ultimate responsibility is the woman's. If she wants a healthy pregnancy and a well infant, then she must care for herself and eat healthy. The location of care facilities is the responsibility of the community, along with other items in the initiative, but her health is her responsibility. Give her the tools (education) so she can try to be healthy.

CYNTHIA B. SKINNER

Jacksonville

In our best interests

Every year, the United States saves millions of lives and helps create a better, safer world for everyone--and we do it for a mere fraction of our federal budget.

Development and humanitarian assistance makes up less than 1 percent of the budget but supports programs and policies that improve lives and livelihoods for millions of people. These are programs that fight HIV/AIDS, ensure children don't die from preventable diseases, advance educational opportunities for women and girls, promote job opportunities and economic growth, and more.

We know foreign assistance works. Thanks in large part to U.S. contributions, more than one billion fewer people are living in extreme poverty today than were in 1990. This progress is incredible--we must ensure it is lasting. Disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic, increasing conflicts around the world, and the continued impacts of the climate crisis have sparked the first increase in people living in extreme poverty in decades.

That's why I'm going to Washington, D.C., on March 5 to make sure French Hill, Steve Womack, Bruce Westerman, and Rick Crawford maintain this critical American legacy by supporting at least $61.7 billion in the fiscal year 2025 State and Foreign Operations appropriations bill, including no less than $4.4 billion specifically for development assistance. Investment in foreign assistance is not only the right thing to do; it is also in our country's best interest by creating a safer and more stable environment for all.

TONYA WATSON

Rogers

Restorative medicine

On many Sundays, I read your newspaper and get depressed if not angry at the news. I always finish with the comics, and Pearls Before Swine restores my good cheer. Please tell Stephan Pastis never to retire.

STEVE OWEN

Hot Springs Village

What the people want

In the Feb. 19 paper there was a guest column by Rodney Harris about the will of the people of Arkansas being expressed 150 years ago during the Constitutional Convention of 1874, 80 years ago when Amendment 33 was passed as an initiated act, and 15 months ago when Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ran, and was elected, on the promise to address the state's crime problem and the lack of prison space.

Mr. Harris stated that once elected, the governor sought to carry out her campaign promise and directed her administration to increase the number of prison beds and explore construction of new prisons. The General Assembly also passed the Protect Arkansas Act, giving the governor control over the prisons. Later Mr. Harris states, "The people must prevail in this battle, meaning the actions of the Legislature and, therefore, the governor, are unconstitutional."

If it comes down to who knows more about the Arkansas history of its Constitution, Mr. Harris wins hands down as his bio indicates he has a Ph.D. in history, specializing in political history, and I do not. Mr. Harris also references the state motto, "Regnat Populus," which in Latin means "The People Rule," as supporting his assertion that the governor's actions in this matter cannot stand. But I disagree that the state motto supports Mr. Harris' position.

If "the people rule," as Mr. Harris seems to want to enlist in support of his assertion the governor cannot run the prisons, does it not make more sense to look to what the people fairly overwhelmingly voted the governor in to office 15 months ago to do rather than what now-dead people voted into the state Constitution 150 years ago? If the people truly rule, then we should do what living people voted 15 months ago that they want instead of what mostly dead people voted they wanted 80 or 150 years ago.

So if this issue gets to the Arkansas Supreme Court and they rule in the governor's favor, I feel they will be following the Arkansas state motto by giving the people what they presently want. In my opinion, that would be a good outcome of the people ruling.

GREG FLESHER

Little Rock

Highlighting the good

I read this paper every day, and skim all the negativity--the wars, the division, the paralysis of our government. But in Monday's edition I read with gusto the story about the Central Arkansas Master Naturalists planting trees to replace the tornado devastation in the area. Then I continued to read about the crowded audience anticipating the Parkview production of the Nelson Mandela story.

Thank you, Central Arkansas Master Naturalists; thank you, Parkview High School students and teachers! Thank you, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, for highlighting the good in our world. We crave it.

LESLIE KEARNEY

Maumelle