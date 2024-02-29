Prince Harry's fight for publicly funded protection was rejected Wednesday by a London judge who said the British government didn't act irrationally when it stripped him of security privileges after he quit working as a member of the royal family and moved to the United States. Harry plans to appeal the decision. High Court Judge Peter Lane said the February 2020 decision to provide "bespoke" security to the Duke of Sussex on an as-needed basis wasn't unlawful, irrational or unjustified. "Insofar as the case-by-case approach may otherwise have caused difficulties, they have not been shown to be such as to overcome the high hurdle so as to render the decision-making irrational," Lane wrote in the 51-page ruling that was censored throughout to protect identities and security arrangements for Harry and other public figures. Harry said he planned to appeal the ruling and keep challenging the decision made by the group known by the acronym of its former name, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, a spokesperson said. The Home Office was pleased with the ruling and was considering its next steps, a spokesperson said. It didn't say what those steps might be, but it could seek reimbursement of its legal fees for prevailing in court.

Gary Sinise announced Tuesday that his son, McCanna "Mac" Sinise, died last month after a 5½-year fight with a rare bone cancer. "Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can," the 68-year-old actor wrote on his foundation's website. "As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one." Mac Sinise was 33 when the chordoma took his life Jan. 5, his father wrote. After being diagnosed in August 2018, Mac faced five spine surgeries in less than two years, Sinise said. In addition to radiation and chemotherapy treatments. Mac -- a drummer, pianist and University of Southern California Thornton School of Music graduate -- had been working for the Gary Sinise Foundation since 2017. He resigned in 2020 to focus on recovery and rehab between his fourth and fifth surgeries, and in early 2023 he set to work on finishing a piece of music he had started while in college, his father said. Mac Sinise was laid to rest Jan. 23. The album "Mac Sinise: Resurrection & Revival" will be finished and available soon, the "CSI: NY" star said.