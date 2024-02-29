Uniti set to report

'23 financial results

Uniti Group Inc. is scheduled to report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results this morning before trading begins on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

The Little Rock fiber provider also has scheduled a conference call with executive management at 7:30 a.m. to discuss those results.

The conference call will be webcast live on Uniti's Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. Those interested in participating by telephone also can register on the investor relations website. A replay of the call will be available on the website beginning at 11 a.m.

Uniti owns about 138,000 fiber route miles and 8.3 million fiber strand miles in the U.S. The company also operates wireless towers, and its customers are some of the world's largest wireless and technology providers.

-- Andrew Moreau

State won't join bid

to halt grocer merger

Arkansas will not join the lawsuit brought Monday by the Federal Trade Commission, eight other states and the District of Columbia seeking to block the merger of Albertsons and Kroger because the two grocery store operators do not directly compete in the state, Attorney General Tim Griffin said.

"The FTC's lawsuit to stop the Kroger-Albertsons merger doesn't directly impact Arkansans," Griffin said in a statement. "The FTC lawsuit relates to a lessening of competition where Kroger and Albertsons compete head-to-head. There are no markets in Arkansas where Kroger and Albertsons are competitors. Albertsons operates only one location in Arkansas, and that is on the Arkansas-Texas state line."

The Albertsons location is on State Line Avenue in Texarkana. Kroger does not have a grocery store in the city.

The FTC and state entities say the $24.6 billion deal between Kroger and Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons would eliminate competition and raise Americans' grocery prices.

Kroger operates 2,750 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia, The Associated Press reported. Kroger's 19 brands include Ralphs, Smith's, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Food 4 Less, Mariano's, Pick 'n Save and Harris Teeter. Albertsons operates 2,273 stores in 34 states. Its 15 brands include Safeway, Jewel Osco, Vons, Acme and Shaw's.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Arkansas Index dips

to close at 913.05

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 913.05, down 15.03 points.

"Stocks closed modestly lower as investors await PCE deflator data for January due Friday morning, which is expected to measure the Federal Reserve's progress in battling inflation," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.