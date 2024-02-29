Because today is a Leap Year day, Other Days features news from past Leap Year days.

100 years ago

Feb. 29, 1924

Many persons attended the dedication exercises held last night at Forest Park school, which was formally opened to the public with a program in charge of the School Improvement Association. L. C. Holman, president of the School Board, and R. C. Hall, superintendent of schools, were the principal speakers and expressed their pleasure in the modern and beautiful building which had been needed for so long a time.

52 years ago

Feb. 29, 1972

The Baptist Medical Center may be forced to close its hospital at Thirteenth and Wolfe Streets if the Little Rock Land Company goes ahead with its plan to construct a 300-bed hospital, H. T. Lynn, associate executive director of the System, said Monday. A new 534-bed hospital is being built by the Baptist Medical Center on Kanis Road, but it has planned to keep part of the 439 beds at its present facility open after the new hospital goes into operation. ... Lynn said these plans would have to be re-evaluated in view of the plan by the Little Rock Land Company to build a 300-bed hospital adjacent to the Doctors Building on University Avenue.

28 years ago

Feb. 29, 1996

Five staff members of a nonprofit agency that works for 11 Pulaski County community improvement groups were fired Wednesday because the agency's board ran out of money. "We found our coffers empty to pay the staff," said Rohn Muse, spokesman for the board of directors of the Pulaski Metropolitan Initiative. PMI was founded three years ago to oversee the neighborhood construction projects of 11 volunteer-based community development corporations. ... Muse said PMI operates on donations. The crunch came when it failed to get a $25,000 corporate contribution it expected this quarter. Sources said Levi Strauss Corp. withdrew its contribution because the board failed in one of the goals it promised the company it would carry out.

12 years ago

Feb. 29, 2012

Members of Occupy Little Rock called Tuesday for dialogue with city officials, referring to the possibility of eviction from their site as "ludicrous." About two dozen group members protested Tuesday evening outside City Hall for an hour and a half, chanting, carrying signs and shouting slogans. This led up to a news conference in which five members spoke about their desire to speak with city officials. ... Leif Hassell, an Occupy protester, held up a copy of the group's permit to assemble at their site at Capitol Avenue and Ferry Street while he spoke at the news conference. ... Among other causes, Occupy Little Rock has weighed in on several national issues, including amending campaign-finance laws and repealing the USAPATRIOT Act, and has entered the public discussion on local issues, including zoning and land-use regulations in the Lake Maumelle watershed.