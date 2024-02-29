OTHERS SAY: Who’s supressing democracy?

A little-watched federal civil trial in Delaware reveals how Democrats professing to be defenders of democracy are working feverishly to pervert the democratic process.

The case involves No Labels, the political organization that may run a "unity ticket" third-party candidate this November challenging President Joe Biden and likely GOP nominee Donald Trump. The group alleges that liberal activists are engaged in a criminal conspiracy to undermine No Labels and prevent it from gaining ballot access in various states.

This may sound far-fetched, but the trial--which involves issues of copyright infringement and the No Labels website--has produced some eye-openers. Democrats are panicked that a No Labels candidate could siphon away votes from Biden and increase Trump's chances of returning to the Oval Office. And they're prepared to go to great lengths to make sure that doesn't happen, democracy be damned.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that the trial produced testimony revealing political operatives "took over the NoLabels.com domain last year and purchased Google search ads aimed at spreading the misleading claim that the group supported" Trump "and other right-wing causes."

Politics is a rough-and-tumble endeavor and dirty tricks are part of the racket.

But Democrats have aggressively positioned themselves this campaign as the grand supporters of democracy working to save the nation from authoritarian Trump. Yet here they are, slogging through the sewer in a desperate attempt to limit choices for American voters.

Democracy? Only if it's a one-way street, apparently.