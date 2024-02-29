Prairie Grove assistant superintendent to retire after 36 years as educator

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The School District's assistant superintendent will retire at the end of June after 36 years in education.
The School Board accepted a letter of resignation from Assistant Superintendent Pete Joenks, effective June 30, at its Feb.
Today at 1:01 a.m.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The School District's assistant superintendent will retire at the end of June after 36 years in education.
The School Board accepted a letter of resignation from Assistant Superintendent Pete Joenks, effective June 30, at its Feb.