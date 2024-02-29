President’s son defiant in House deposition

WASHINGTON -- Hunter Biden was defiant Wednesday in a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill, blasting a Republican impeachment inquiry into his father and the family's business affairs as a "house of cards" built on "lies" as he faced a battery of probing questions from lawmakers.

Hunter Biden, 54, made clear in his opening statement, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times, that he planned to cede no ground to the GOP.

"You have trafficked in innuendo, distortion and sensationalism -- all the while ignoring the clear and convincing evidence staring you in the face," Biden said in the prepared remarks. "You do not have evidence to support the baseless and MAGA-motivated conspiracies about my father because there isn't any.

"I did not involve my father in my business," Biden said. "Not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions domestic or international, not as a board member and not as an artist. Never."

In his opening statement, Hunter Biden mocked the way Republicans have relied on accused criminals to build the case against his father.

"Rather than follow the facts as they have been laid out before you in bank records, financial statements, correspondence and other witness testimony, you continue your frantic search to prove the lies you, and those you rely on, keep peddling," he said. "Yes, they are lies."

After the nearly seven-hour deposition wrapped, an attorney for the president's son, Abbe Lowell, told reporters that during the testimony Republicans "produced no evidence that would do anything to support the notion that there was any financial transactions that involved Hunter with his father. Period."

Lowell added, "It seems to me that the Republican members wanted to spend more time talking about my client's addiction than they could ask any question that had anything to do with what they call their impeachment inquiry." The White House echoed their sentiments, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying the probe is a "stunt" that has "dragged on for months and months."

GOP lawmakers remained undeterred by Hunter Biden and his counsel's repudiation of their investigation. Rep. James Comer, one of the GOP chairmen leading the inquiry, came out late Wednesday to declare that it was a "great deposition," and said it helped back several pieces of evidence they've gathered thus far.

"But there are also some contradictory statements that I think need further review," the Kentucky Republican said, adding that the next forum for that will be a public hearing with Hunter Biden at a future date.

The deposition of President Joe Biden's son marked a decisive point for the 14-month Republican investigation into the Biden family. The probe has centered on Hunter Biden and his overseas work for clients in Ukraine, China, Romania and other countries. Republicans have long questioned whether those business dealings involved corruption and influence peddling by President Biden, particularly when he was vice president.

Yet after conducting dozens of interviews and obtaining more than 100,000 pages of documents, Republicans have yet to produce direct evidence of misconduct by the president. Meanwhile, an FBI informant who alleged a bribery scheme involving the Bidens -- a claim Republicans had cited repeatedly to justify their probe -- is facing charges from federal prosecutors who accuse him of fabricating the story.

Many expected Hunter Biden, who is currently under federal investigation, to spend the duration of the deposition asserting his Fifth Amendment rights. But the 54-year-old facing an indictment on nine federal tax charges and a firearm charge in Delaware did not assert those rights a single time throughout the grueling, hourslong session.

Instead, the few Republicans who spoke to reporters Wednesday said that Hunter Biden provided testimony that was "defiant and dishonest."

The majority of GOP lawmakers remained quiet as the deposition dragged into the afternoon, with Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the other Republican chairmen leading the inquiry, declining to answer reporters' questions in the hallways. He cited the sensitivity of a private deposition and said the release of the public transcript would speak for itself.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Biden had not invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination but was far from a cooperative witness.

"Hunter Biden is being defiant and also dishonest," Mace said, "and his testimony, some of it, is in direct conflict with other witnesses."

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Hunter Biden's business deals were clearly corrupt.

"This was a bribe masquerading as an international business transaction," Gaetz alleged.

Democrats on the Oversight and Judiciary Committees came out several times to denounce the deposition, calling it an "embarrassing spectacle where the Republicans continued to belabor completely trivial points."

"I believe, based on this first hour, that this whole thing really has been a tremendous waste of our legislative time and resources," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee.

"This thing is over. A referee would stop the fight if this was a boxing match. A coroner would pronounce this thing dead," Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said about the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

He added that Hunter Biden had "leaned in" and had not been afraid to answer any of the questions. "In fact, he's challenged a number of Republicans about their baseless theories," Swalwell said.

The task of interviewing Hunter fell primarily to Comer and Jordan. They first subpoenaed Hunter Biden in November, demanding that he appear before lawmakers in a private setting. Biden and his attorneys refused, citing concerns his testimony could be selectively leaked and manipulated. They insisted that he would only testify in public.

On the day of the subpoena, Hunter Biden not only snubbed lawmakers waiting for him in a hearing room, he did so while appearing right outside the Capitol, holding a press conference where he denounced the investigation into his family.

Both sides ultimately agreed in January to a private deposition with a set of conditions. The interview with Hunter Biden was not filmed, and Republicans have agreed to quickly release the transcript.

Hunter is the second member of the Biden family questioned by Republicans in recent days. They conducted a more than eight-hour interview last week with James Biden, the president's brother. He insisted to lawmakers that Joe Biden has "never had any involvement," financially or otherwise, in his business ventures.

SMIRNOV INDICTMENT

Looming large over the interview are developments on the other side of the country in Nevada, where federal prosecutors this month indicted an FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, who claimed there was a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving the president, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company. Prosecutors in court documents assert that Smirnov has had "extensive and extremely recent" contact with people who are aligned with Russian intelligence.

Smirnov's attorneys have said he is presumed innocent.

Republicans pressed the FBI last summer over the informant's claims, demanding to see the underlying documents and ultimately releasing the unverified information to the public. The claim was cited repeatedly in letters that House Republicans sent to impeachment witnesses.

Many GOP lawmakers say they have yet to see evidence of the "high crimes and misdemeanors" required for impeachment, despite alleged efforts by members of the Biden family to leverage the last name into corporate paydays domestically and abroad.

But Comer and Jordan remain unmoved by the series of setbacks to their marquee investigation. Jordan, who is the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said last week that the informant's indictment "does not change the fundamental facts" that the Biden family tried to benefit off the family name in several overseas businesses.

And Comer told Fox News on Tuesday that Smirnov was never "a key part of this investigation."

Both men have insisted for the past year that their investigation and inquiry is focused solely on Joe Biden and what actions, if any, he took while vice president or president to benefit his family. But at nearly every turn, their probe has had a consistent and heavy focus on Hunter Biden. Several lines of inquiry have been opened into Hunter's international business affairs, his artwork sales and even his personal life and on-and-off battle with addiction.

Republicans have determined through bank records that from 2014 to 2019, Biden family members received about $15 million through business deals from foreign entities. But they have yet to show that any of the deals were illegal or that the elder Biden benefited from them.

House Republicans have uncovered evidence that the elder Biden was aware of and met some of his son's business partners, raising questions about whether some of the president's public statements about the deals were intentionally misleading. But a key witness also testified that such conversations were superficial in nature, extending only to niceties like the weather or fishing.

In his opening statement, Hunter Biden acknowledged making "mistakes in my life, and I have squandered opportunities and privileges that were afforded to me." But he said his mistakes and shortcomings "are my own and not my father's."

"During my battle with addiction, my father was there for me," he said. "He helped save my life. His love and support made it possible for me to get sober, stay sober and rebuild my life as a father, husband, son and brother."

Information for this article was contributed by Farnoush Amiri, Stephen Groves, Nathan Ellgren and Rick Gentilo of The Associated Press and by Luke Broadwater of The New York Times.

Hunter Biden, left, son of President Joe Biden, arrives with attorney Abbe Lowell at the O'Neill House Office Building for a closed-door deposition in a Republican-led investigation into the Biden family, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Lawmakers from the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Judiciary Committee are conducting the inquiry. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



