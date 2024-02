FAYETTEVILLE -- The public is invited to attend a funeral service next week for a Navy veteran with no known survivors.

Paul Edward Cline died Jan. 7 at the age of 63, according to Jannie Layne of Bo's Blessings, a group that supports veterans.

The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Cline served four years in the U.S. Navy, including three years in the Mediterranean and West Africa aboard the USS Nimitz, according to Layne.