Razorbacks slated to bring loaded roster to the NCAAs

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's and men's track and field teams have a combined 33 athletes for 32 entries in 19 events for the NCAA Indoor Championships that will be held March 7-9 in Boston.

The Razorbacks, who swept SEC Indoor titles last weekend at home, are looking for another national sweep after both teams won NCAA Indoor titles last year at Albuquerque, N.M.

Arkansas' No. 1-ranked women's team will have 14 athletes with 17 entries -- the most of any women's team -- competing in nine events at the NCAA meet.

Texas is second with 11 entries in eight events and Oregon has 10 entries in nine events.

The Razorbacks have the top four times in the 400 meters this season with Amber Anning, Nickisha Pryce, Kaylyn Brown and Rosey Effiong. Anning, Pryce and Effiong also are in the 200.

Arkansas has the top qualifying mark in the 1,600 relay and the No. 3 high jumper in Rachel Glenn.

Arkansas also has the most men's entries with 15 and 19 athletes competing in 10 events.

Texas Tech, ranked No. 1, has 14 entries. Florida, Northern Arizona and Washington each have 11 entries.

Arkansas has two national leaders with Wayne Pinnock in the long jump and Romaine Beckford in the high jump. The Hogs also have four entries in the heptathlon with Jack Turner, Yariel Soto Torrado, Marcus Weaver and Daniel Spejcher.

The Razorbacks are the only school qualified in both relay events with their 1,600 and distance medley teams. This is the sixth consecutive year they have qualified in both relays.





On to the NCAAs

Arkansas’ women’s and men’s entries for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which will be held

March 7-9 in Boston with national rank in the event in parentheses:

WOMEN

14 athletes, 17 entries in 9 events

60-METER HURDLES Destiny Huven (No. 10)

200 METERS Rosey Effiong (No. 2); Amber Anning (No. 3); Nickisha Pryce (No. 5); Shawnti Jackson (No. 8)

400 METERS Amber Anning (No. 1); Kaylyn Brown (No. 2 tie); Nickisha Pryce (No. 2 tie); Rosey Effiong (No. 4)

800 METERS Sanu Jallow (No. 7); Ainsley Erzen (No. 14)

1,600-METER RELAY Rosey Effiong, Amber Anning, Nickisha Pryce, Sanu Jallow (No. 1)

DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY Tiana LoStracco, Ashanti Denton, Ainsley Erzen, Mary Ellen Eudaly (No. 9)

HIGH JUMP Rachel Glenn (No. 3)

LONG JUMP Nia Robinson (No. 8)

MEN

19 athletes, 15 entries in 10 events

60 METERS Jordan Anthony (No. 15)

60-METER HURDLES Tai Brown (No. 9)

200 METERS Lance Lang (No. 8)

5,000 METERS Peter Maru (No. 8); Kirami Yego (No. 12); Patrick Kiprop (No. 16)

1,600-METER RELAY TJ Tomlyanovich, Lance Lang, William Spencer, Steven McElroy (No. 3)

DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY Reuben Reina, TJ Tomlyanovich, Riley Wells, Ben Shearer (No. 7)

HIGH JUMP Romaine Beckford (No. 1)

LONG JUMP Wayne Pinnock (No. 1)

SHOT PUT Roje Stona (No. 5)

HEPTATHLON Yariel Soto Torrado (No. 5); Jack Turner (No. 6); Marcus Weaver (No. 9); Daniel Spejcher (No. 10)







