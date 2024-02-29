FOOTBALL

ASU adds linebackers coach

Griffin McCarley was announced Wednesday as the new linebackers coach at Arkansas State University.

"I am fired up to join Coach [Butch] Jones and his staff at Arkansas State," McCarley said in a news release from the school. "I have always had great respect for Coach Jones and what he has been able to accomplish in this profession, and what Arkansas State has achieved as a program."

McCarley spent last season as a defensive analyst at Ole Miss, but he has also spent time at Northern Iowa, Kansas State, Troy and West Alabama. He helped coach inside linebackers for the Rebels, assisting in the implementation of a new defensive scheme that guided Ole Miss to a program-best 11 wins, including a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State.

As a linebackers coach for Northern Iowa in 2022, McCarley directed Spencer Cuvelier and Korby Sander to All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as they both ranked inside the top 15 nationally in tackles. He helped Kansas State's defense in 2021 trim 12.2 points per game off its average from the previous season. The Wildcats' mark of 21 points allowed per game was their best since 2003 and ranked 23rd nationally. Kansas State surrendered its fewest yards allowed per game (344.7) since 2009, while its 129.5 rushing yards allowed per game was its best effort in four years. McCarley spent three seasons coaching linebackers at Troy. With his help, the Trojans' defense improved 63 spots nationally in scoring defense and 38 spots in total defense.

GOLF

ASU men tie for third

The Arkansas State University men's team shot a final round 7-under 281 Wednesday to finish at 17-under 847 in a tie for third place with Long Beach State in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nev.

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock dropped five spots in the team standings, shooting an even-par 288 to finish in a tie for seventh place with North Texas with a 9-under 855 total. Central Arkansas moved up five spots after firing a 7-under 281, finishing in a tie for 14th place with Toledo with a 3-over 867 total.

ASU's Devyn Pappas and Jack Maxey were among five players tied for fourth place individually with a 6-under 210 total. Pappas shot a 6-under 66 in Wednesday's final round, while Maxey fired a 3-under 69. UALR's Matteo Cristoni finished in a three-way tie for ninth place with a 5-under 211 total after shooting a 2-under 70. Harrison Arnold was UCA's top finisher, shooting a 1-under 71 to finish with a 2-under 214 total that landed him in a three-way tie for 25th place.

Spigner earns GAC honor

Arkansas Tech University sophomore Ellen Spigner was honored by the Great American Conference on Wednesday as its women's golfer of the week.

Spigner led the Golden Suns to a third-place finish at the Natural State Golf Classic in Cabot, which was Arkansas Tech's first top-three finish since Oct. 2022. She shot rounds of 3-under 69 and 4-over 76 to finish second individually, two strokes behind medalist Hayley Jones of Central Missouri. Spigner closed her second round with a birdie on No. 17 and an eagle on the par-5 18th hole.

TENNIS

Arkansas men rally for victory

The University of Arkansas men's team (11-3) improved to 6-1 on the road this season after a 4-2 victory over SMU (8-6) at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas.

The Mustangs won the doubles point to grab an early lead, but the Razorbacks rallied by winning the match with four straight-set victories. Stefanos Savva improved to 8-2 this season with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Maks Silagy to tie the match. SMU took the lead again with a victory in the top singles spot. but Arkansas tied the match when Karlo Kajin earned a victory and took the lead for good when Marvin Manuel won at the No. 3 position. Bozo Barun clinched the match for Arkansas with his first ranked victory of the year over Adam Neff.

SAU's Grindl recognized

Southern Arkansas University freshman Amelie Grindl was named the Great American Conference's women's player of the week on Wednesday.

Grindl helped Southern Arkansas defeat Texas-Tyler 4-3 and St. Mary's 4-3 on consecutive days. The Muleriders are 6-0 this season and are ranked No. 22 in the ITA Division II poll, the program's highest ranking ever.

Against Texas-Tyler, Grindl and teammate Lisa Lochter picked up a 6-3 victory over Anna Melnik and Luisa Morales at the No. 3 doubles position. Grindl then earned a victory over Kanika Sivaraman in singles play, rallying after losing the first set to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. Against St. Mary's, Grindl and Lochter again teamed up for a doubles victory, winning over Janel Ospanova and Stela Sifuentes 7-6 (7-5). Grindl then defeated Alessia Terlizzi 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in singles play. Grindl has won five consecutive singles matches and is 5-0 when playing the No. 3 position in doubles action.

TRACK & FIELD

Eight announced for induction

Eight new members will be inducted into the Arkansas Track & Field Hall of Fame during a banquet at 6:30 p.m. on May 31 at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock.

The class will include Lonnie Greene, Jim Patchell, John Mackey, Diane Treadway, Nate Krig, Andrew Irwin, Whitney Jones and Rod Newton.

Greene, currently the head coach at the University of Kentucky, spent 16 years at the University of Arkansas coaching women's sprints, hurdles and jumps.

Patchell, a former sprinter and hurdler at Arkansas State University, returned to his alma mater in 2011 and currently serves as the director of track and field and cross country. He also coached at Tulane and Campbell before returning to ASU.

Mackey, a former coach at Corning High School and Mansfield High School, was named the Arkansas Activities Association girls track and field coach of the year twice in his career. His 2010 team also earned the Lowell Manning Award as the outstanding track program in the state.

Treadway earned NAIA All-American honors in cross country and outdoor track while at Arkansas College, now Lyon. She also coached Batesville High School to seven consecutive state championships in girls cross country.

Krig was an honorable mention All-American in 1969 while at the University of Central Arkansas. He set school and Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference records in the 100 yards and 220 yards.

Irwin, a pole vaulter at Mount Ida High School and UA, won the Meet of Champions twice and set the national high school indoor record at 17 feet, 9 1 /4 inches. He is also a three-time SEC Indoor champion and two-time SEC Outdoor champ, setting the school record of 18-9 1 /4.

Jones, of Searcy High School and UA, won the state title three times in the 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump and triple jump. At UA she was a 15-time All-American and four-time SEC champion.

Newton won the state high jump competition twice while at Crossett High School before competing at Wallace State College and Mississippi State University. He earned junior college All-American honors twice and set the MSU school record in high jump while earning All-SEC honors. He also participated in the 2000 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Tickets for the banquet are $50 per person ($52 if purchased by credit card) or $400 for a table of 8. Orders for tickets should be mailed to Leon White, 34 Margeaux Drive, Little Rock, Ark., 72223, or emailed to leonandbethwhite@gmail.com and must be received by May 26 to be guaranteed.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services