Texas man killed in crash near Fouke

A Texarkana, Texas, man died in a single-car crash in Miller County on Tuesday evening, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

John Phelps, 39, died around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday after the 2019 Nissan Maxima he was driving west on Miller County Road 22 near Fouke left the road and hit a utility pole and a culvert, according to the report, that said Phelps was thrown from the car.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.