Trojans taking aim at OVC title

Having notched seven consecutive victories, the University Arkansas-Little Rock men return home to the Jack Stephens Center tonight to face Tennessee State in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

The Trojans pulled out two wins on the road last week, beating Southeast Missouri State 83-61 last Thursday and Lindenwood 82-73 on Saturday.

"We know if we're going to have a chance to try to win the [Ohio Valley Conference title], you have to win on the road," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said. "The year we won the Sun Belt [Conference in 2019-20], we won on the road. We know that SEMO's record said that they weren't very good and Lindenwood's record said that they weren't very good, but I thought they were trap games. You have to be careful going in and thinking you're just going to beat somebody."

With the seven wins in a row, the Trojans (18-11, 12-4 OVC) have worked their way into a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings with Morehead State and Tennesee-Martin.

Holding all the tiebreakers, UALR will be the No. 1 seed in next week's OVC Tournament in Evansville, Ind., if it takes care of business tonight and in its regular-season finale against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

While the buzz around the program is getting louder with each win, Walker said he is trying to keep his players in the moment and only focused on the task at hand. Tonight, the task will be taking down Tennessee State (17-12, 10-6).

When the two teams met at Nashville, Tenn., on Dec 30, the Tigers used a second-half rally to defeat the Trojans 90-82. UALR's Jamir Chaplin scored a career-high 29 points in the contest, but fouled out late in the game.

"Don't turn the ball over," Walker said when asked about the biggest keys to winning tonight. "Don't put them on the foul line 30 times like we did last time we played them. That was our second [conference] game of the year and we were still trying to figure ourselves out. Give them their due, they beat us. I know you saw the final score, but we were right there in the thick of it until the last two minutes."

Another difference from the previous meeting with the Tigers will be the presence of 6-10 senior Makhel Mitchell, who missed the first matchup with a shoulder injury. Mitchell has recorded a double-double in each of the Trojans' past three games, including a dominant 21-point, 14-rebound performance at Lindenwood last Saturday.

"I didn't play in that game, but I wanted to be out there," Mitchell said of the first meeting with the Tigers. "I cheered on my team until the end. Obviously, I just bring that rim protection and defense. The game is physical overall, so I'm definitely looking forward to that. It's not going to be easy, but we got to do what we got to do and handle the job."

"We played them earlier in the conference year, but we weren't really a full team," UALR senior point guard Khalen Robinson said. "Now I think we have developed as a team. We're a different team this time around, so I think it will be a different game and I'm just really excited for the competition."

UALR is planning a "white out" game and is encouraging fans to attend the game wearing white apparel. A limited amount of white shirts will be provided at the doors and admission tickets start at $5.

Walker also spoke on the importance of the fans in attendance, as the Trojans have an opportunity to win the OVC regular-season title with wins in their final two home games tonight and Saturday.

"We need to pack this arena," he said. "The Stephens family has given us an unbelievable facility here and it needs to be packed. It's a big 'white out,' [and] we need people in there. These kids deserve it. They've done everything I've asked of them on and off the court. We play a good style of basketball."