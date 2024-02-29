Ugandan victims awarded $56M

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday granted reparations of more than $56 million to thousands of victims of a convicted commander in the shadowy Ugandan rebel group the Lord's Resistance Army.

The nearly 50,000 victims covered by the order included former child soldiers and children born as a result of rapes and forced pregnancies.

Dominic Ongwen was convicted three years ago of 61 offenses, including murders, rapes, forced marriages and recruiting child soldiers from 2002-2005. An ICC appeals panel upheld his convictions and 25-year sentence in late 2022, setting the stage for an order for reparations.

"Tens of thousands of individuals suffered tremendous harm due to the unimaginable atrocities committed" as rebel fighters led by Ongwen attacked four camps for displaced people in northern Uganda, said Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt.

"Similarly, over 100 women and girls and thousands of children, boys and girls under the age of 15 suffered profound, multifaceted harm as a result of being kidnapped. Many were later subjected to sexual and gender based crimes and/or forced to serve as LRA soldiers, being kept in captivity with cruel methods of physical and psychological coercion," he added.

Ongwen was not in court for the reparations hearing. While he is considered liable for the reparations, the court ruled that he is indigent and said the reparations will be paid by a trust fund for victims set up by the court's member states.

Schmitt urged "states, organizations, corporations and private individuals to support the trust funds for victims' mission and efforts and contribute to its fundraising activities."

He said victims would each receive $812 as a "symbolic award" while other reparations would come in the form of community-based rehabilitation programs.

Evidence at Ongwen's trial established that female civilians captured by the LRA were turned into sex slaves and wives for fighters. The LRA made children into soldiers. Men, women and children were murdered in attacks on camps for internally displaced people.