West continues late hot streak





The late-season magic continued for Bentonville West.

The Wolverines shot better than 50% from the floor but rode their defense in the fourth quarter to streak past Cabot 54-45 in the first round of the Class 6A boys state tournament at Charging Wildcat Arena in North Little Rock.

Landon Price scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half for Bentonville West (16-13), which may be playing its best basketball of the season. The Wolverines have won six of their past seven games since dropping back-to-back contests to Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber over the final week of January.

"We've been playing some pretty good ball," Bentonville West Coach Greg White said. "That's nine [wins] out of our last 12 overall. We're certainly doing the right things at the right time.

"It was hard going against [Cabot Coach] Logan [Bailey] because he was a part of our program, helped us rebuild it when he was an assistant with us.

"But our staff did a really good job of scouting them, and then I thought our guys made plays late."

The Wolverines, who had to replace the majority of their scoring from last season's team that reached the semifinals, also got 11 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks from Lane Jeffcoat to help them sprint into the second round, where they will face Bryant on Friday at 5:30 p.m. West shot 18 of 34 (52.9%) as well.

Grant Goddard had 12 points and Brayden Hall followed with 10 points for Cabot (10-20), which also came up a game short of playing for a state title a year ago. But the Panthers struggled over the final eight minutes against the Wolverines after getting within striking distance.

The first quarter was essentially a standstill, but the Panthers did start out fast in the second quarter.

Colton Rosenbaum and Parker Hines drained consecutive three-pointers 20 seconds apart to turn a 12-11 deficit into a five-point lead. West's Cooper Moore answered with a three-pointer on the other end, but Rosenbaum countered with a 23-footer to push the Panthers' lead to 20-15.

Rosenbaum's bucket, which came with just over four minutes to go in the period, would be the last made basket of the half for Cabot.

The Wolverines took advantage of that dry spell by scoring 11 of the final 13 points in the quarter. Jeffcoat scored the last five during a 7-0 run, including a deep go-ahead three-pointer with 1:20 left.

Price, who sat for the bulk of the first half, broke loose for seven quick points in the third quarter to really get the Wolverines going. His sweeping layup to open the second half started a 10-3 run to enable West to build a 36-25 lead.

The Wolverines led 41-30 with less than a minute to go in the third quarter, but the Panthers got hot late and climbed within five (41-36) by the end of the quarter.

Unfortunately for Cabot, shots were hard to come by in the fourth quarter. The Panthers went 0 of 8 from the field to start and were down 49-36 before Goddard drained a three-pointer with 2:51 left in the game. Cabot was 3 of 18 (16.6%) in the quarter and never got any closer than seven points.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 59, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 58

A wide finish highlighted a tight victory for North Little Rock (20-7) over Fort Smith Northside.

The Charging Wildcats, who got 19 points from Ja'Kory Withers, came up with a steal with four seconds left in the game. However, a North Little Rock player was assessed a technical foul with 1.6 seconds showing after spiking the ball immediately after the turnover.

Derek Shephard hit two free throws to get the Grizzlies within a point, but Marco Smith's potential game-winning jumper came up short at the buzzer.

Braylon Frazier scored 15 points and Robert Griffin had 11 points for the Charging Wildcats, who went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter to establish a 29-15 lead.

Shephard had 19 points and Smith scored 11 points for the Grizzlies (12-20).







