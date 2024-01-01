Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Dec. 14-27 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Dec. 14
Andrew Stephen Dale, 46, Bentonville, and Jillian Haley Quinn, 33, Rogers
Isaac Wade Goodman, 23, and Nicole Ilyse Cope, 21, both of Van Buren
Francisco Josue Bonilla Granados, 32, and Crystal Dawn Rascoe, 44, both of Bentonville
Israel Herrera Ortiz, 34, and Martha Alicia Amador, 30, both of Lowell
Ronald E. Lawrence, 64, and Christine L. Coats, 58, both of Sperry, Okla.
Craig Jon Miller, 46, and Maranda Joy Dunn, 43, both of Anadarko, Okla.
Kenneth Allen Odle Jr., 47, and Leslie Marie Hill, 34, both of Siloam Springs
Blake William Lee Smith, 33, and Heidi Michelle Davis, 33, both of Pea Ridge
Dec. 15
Robert Doyle Adams, 54, and Pollyette Shanae Milligan, 46, both of Guthrie, Okla.
Jesus Alejandro Araque Valladares, 25, and Catherin Nicol Duran De Los Santos, 28, both of Bella Vista
Dayton Zane Brown, 24, and Kenna Lynn Jenkins, 24, both of Salina, Okla.
Jay Laurence Brubaker, 64, Rogers, and Leesa Gay Chesser, 68, Roswell, N.M.
Mason Tyler Clemens, 29, Bella Vista, and Christina Joy Eastman, 29, Rogers
Hayley Marie Cummings-Womack, 25, and Olivia Rene Griffis, 25, both of Bentonville
Andrew Lyle Day-Schaefer, 26, and Cheradee Rose Wright, 26, both of Bentonville
Jaime Yahir Garcia Lavadores, 21, and Lisa Monroe Goodhart, 19, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jeremy Keith Harris, 40, and Malia Gail Garrison, 42, both of Bentonville
Eric Sean Jones, 46, and Meleah Colleen Rader, 29, both of Rogersville, Mo.
Jace Crawford Merritt, 22, Wichita, Kan., and Elicia Grace Lampton, 22, Siloam Springs
Pedro Andres Nario, 22, and Justyce Kay Whitehead, 21, both of Gravette
James Dwyte Owens, 72, and Brandy L. Palmore, 50, both of Siloam Springs
Brian Adam Perser, 40, Springdale, and Marilyn Rene Nicholson, 39, Centerton
Jakob Markus Pollack, 29, and Ashlyn Ali Long, 26, both of Bentonville
Jacob Connor Stolzer, 26, and Whitney Jordan Boone, 25, both of Fayetteville
Avinash Yerramsetty, 31, and Swachala Veerapaneni, 32, both of Bentonville
Daniel Lee Young, 55, and Shelby Luanne Smiley, 54, both of Bentonville
Dec. 18
Eamon Gregory Borse, 27, Bentonville, and Abbigail Barrett Goodding, 27, Monticello
Robert Arthur Bridenstine III, 32, and Amy Marie Reed, 32, both of Rogers
William Nathan Brown, 20, and Isabella Kay Petrino, 19, both of Springdale
Zachary Dawson Coffey, 19, Bella Vista, and Bailey Nicole Dobson, 20, Rogers
Zackery Dewayne Gibson, 23, and Katherine Alexis Marie Terriquez, 23, both of Lowell
Raymond Gomez Jr., 57, and Daryln Marie Spencer, 62, both of Rogers
Matthew Wayne Kolb, 21, and Bailey Annette Russell, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Nathan Alan Ley, 25, Columbus, Ga., and Ashley Nicole Cordischi, 25, Rogers
Terrance Cantrell Marshall, 38, and Olympia Cherise Pugh, 33, both of Farmington
Jermine Rayshda McGowan, 33, and Dinisha Mesha Rambo, 30, both of Mesquite, Texas
Wilbur Tyrone Peer II, 39, Rogers, and Ruby Brittany Nicole Hill, 33, Sherwood
Coleman Matthew Pringle, 23, Port Angeles, Wash., and Gwena Rose Dye, 22, Gentry
Eli Maxwell Stokes, 31, and Chasity Chelie Shipley, 32, both of Springdale
Dec. 19
Dylan Scott Brewer, 19, and Amber Lee Proctor-Bates, 18, both of Rogers
Zachary Cole Luker, 20, and Haley Michelle Hancock, 22, both of Centerton
Solomon Michael Pearce, 46, Kenai, Alaska, and Hannah Mary Norris Milligan, 51, Rogers
Carlos Alberto Perez Rangel, 53, and Francis Carolina Monterola Jimenez, 48, both of Rogers
Jacob Michael Purifoy, 25, and Rachel Nicole Hawk, 24, both of New Orleans
Henry Harold Winbery Jr., 55, and Eulalia Anna Tate, 54, both of Rogers
Dec. 20
Hank Hesston Black, 28, and Jessica Rose Crocker, 25, both of Huntsville, Ala.
Charles Douglas Fisher, 78, and Wanda Grace Meade, 47, both of Bella Vista
Dillon Lee Foster, 23, and Kirston Marie Jones, 27, both of Gentry
Maged Montasser Harirah 23, and Shelbi Carol Miller, 21, both of Springfield, Mo.
Cortney Sue Hawthorne, 32, and Paula Renee Bruner, 37, both of Bartlesville, Okla.
Barry Joseph Hendrix, 69, and Sonia Miluska Lozano Ramirez, 53, both of Rogers
Michael Eugene Leslie, 45, and Ashley Morgan Rochelle, 41, both of Port Neches, Texas
Beau Thomas O'Neal, 25, Paris, and Lapyae Than Htike, 23, Springdale
Dec. 21
Tyler James Beck, 22, and Natasha Marie Sueann Wilson, 19, both of Summers
Tristan Caleb Bradford, 25, and Olivia Noelle Moore, 26, both of Webb City, Mo.
Ralph Casey Edwards, 44, and Erica Marie Bilby, 31, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Julio Michel Ferrera Borrero, 39, Homestead, Fla., and Yesman Omar Perez Pivaral, 31, Rogers
Valentin Jaime Gomez, 49, and Rosalia Cruz, 45, both of Siloam Springs
James Ray Groh, 26, and Loryn Faith Hartjen, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Kenneth Eugene Mahon, 54, and Ricci Lynn Galyean, 52, both of Rogers
Alexander Ray Mattox, 25, and Tori Renee Lee Sanders, 24, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Ryan Gregory Miller, 47, and Shawna Learie Fowler, 47, both of Gentry
Miguel Angel Nunez, 56, and Elizabeth Griffith, 43, both of Siloam Springs
Daniel Orangel Perez-Zamora, 36, and Olmarie-Li Velazquez-Santiago, 38, both of Park Hills, Ky.
Harley Brandon Wilkinson Price, 26, and Carley Bennett Johnson, 25, both of Sunland, Calif.
Einstein Yang, 38, and Kendra Lor, 34, both of Rogers
Dec. 22
Christopher Vincent Allred, 46, and Geleny Del Carmen Honores Jaen, 42, both of Bentonville
ReAnnah Rayshel Blair, 24, and Stormie Rae Leigh Lovan, 21, both of Gentry
Deric Bayle Canard, 25, and Kiara Ashley Reyes-Rodriguez, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Christopher Michael Connolley, 22, Bentonville, and Corinne Lynette Chandler, 22, Fayetteville
James Dale Dodd, 47, and Arturo Balvanero Zavala Cota, 37, both of Bella Vista
Jibran Mark Dugger, 22, Springdale, and Jachaire Jade Spring, 22, Spiro, Okla.
Marvin Anthony Hernandez, 26, and Angelica Andrade, 25, both of Rogers
Austin Maurice Kenny, 25, Rogers, and Samantha Nicole Barbee, 25, Conway
Tho Nguyen, 30, and Giang Vu Ngan Dang, 28, both of Bentonville
Ryan Charles Parker, 27, Rogers, and Alexus Bryeanna-Jean Losey, 25, Pea Ridge
Ashley Ray Reynolds, 43, and Evelyn Tormos, 41, both of Kansas City, Kan.
Yusli Eliseo Samayoa Estrada, 26, and Ashley Maritza Figueroa Guadarrama, 21, both of Carthage, Mo.
Hayden Lavard Wilkins, 22, Willard, Mo., and Hannah Michelle Sylvester, 22, Lehi, Utah
Christopher Dale Winsor, 40, and Tavia Lenee Sterling, 34, both of Bentonville
Dec. 27
Franco Alberto Antelo-Barba, 30, and Ashley Elizabeth Ryan, 30, both of Rogers
Spencer Hugh Bradford, 59, and Rachel Lynn Glisson, 48, both of Rogers
Brian Scott Conover, 57, Bentonville, and Kimberly Elaine Traylor, 47, Centerton
Kyle Bennett Crusett, 30, Springfield, Mo., and Carolyn Jade Crusett, 26, Everton, Mo.
Grant Stephen Kargol, 30, and Martyna Zuzanna Lubinska, 30, both of Rogers
Larry Allan Lahmeyer, 30, and Laura Rennee Knox, 30, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Tristen Dean Snipes, 27, and Naomi Lynne Terhune, 26, both of Fayetteville
Hunter Isaac Spahn, 18, and Kinley Shea Simpson, 18, both of Pea Ridge
Justin Ryan Swope, 24, Bentonville, and Breanna Nicole Dean, 22, Springfield, Mo.
Archer Drake Torres, 22, and Tera Danielle Diaz, 23, both of Conway