Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Dec. 14-27 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Dec. 14

Andrew Stephen Dale, 46, Bentonville, and Jillian Haley Quinn, 33, Rogers

Isaac Wade Goodman, 23, and Nicole Ilyse Cope, 21, both of Van Buren

Francisco Josue Bonilla Granados, 32, and Crystal Dawn Rascoe, 44, both of Bentonville

Israel Herrera Ortiz, 34, and Martha Alicia Amador, 30, both of Lowell

Ronald E. Lawrence, 64, and Christine L. Coats, 58, both of Sperry, Okla.

Craig Jon Miller, 46, and Maranda Joy Dunn, 43, both of Anadarko, Okla.

Kenneth Allen Odle Jr., 47, and Leslie Marie Hill, 34, both of Siloam Springs

Blake William Lee Smith, 33, and Heidi Michelle Davis, 33, both of Pea Ridge

Dec. 15

Robert Doyle Adams, 54, and Pollyette Shanae Milligan, 46, both of Guthrie, Okla.

Jesus Alejandro Araque Valladares, 25, and Catherin Nicol Duran De Los Santos, 28, both of Bella Vista

Dayton Zane Brown, 24, and Kenna Lynn Jenkins, 24, both of Salina, Okla.

Jay Laurence Brubaker, 64, Rogers, and Leesa Gay Chesser, 68, Roswell, N.M.

Mason Tyler Clemens, 29, Bella Vista, and Christina Joy Eastman, 29, Rogers

Hayley Marie Cummings-Womack, 25, and Olivia Rene Griffis, 25, both of Bentonville

Andrew Lyle Day-Schaefer, 26, and Cheradee Rose Wright, 26, both of Bentonville

Jaime Yahir Garcia Lavadores, 21, and Lisa Monroe Goodhart, 19, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jeremy Keith Harris, 40, and Malia Gail Garrison, 42, both of Bentonville

Eric Sean Jones, 46, and Meleah Colleen Rader, 29, both of Rogersville, Mo.

Jace Crawford Merritt, 22, Wichita, Kan., and Elicia Grace Lampton, 22, Siloam Springs

Pedro Andres Nario, 22, and Justyce Kay Whitehead, 21, both of Gravette

James Dwyte Owens, 72, and Brandy L. Palmore, 50, both of Siloam Springs

Brian Adam Perser, 40, Springdale, and Marilyn Rene Nicholson, 39, Centerton

Jakob Markus Pollack, 29, and Ashlyn Ali Long, 26, both of Bentonville

Jacob Connor Stolzer, 26, and Whitney Jordan Boone, 25, both of Fayetteville

Avinash Yerramsetty, 31, and Swachala Veerapaneni, 32, both of Bentonville

Daniel Lee Young, 55, and Shelby Luanne Smiley, 54, both of Bentonville

Dec. 18

Eamon Gregory Borse, 27, Bentonville, and Abbigail Barrett Goodding, 27, Monticello

Robert Arthur Bridenstine III, 32, and Amy Marie Reed, 32, both of Rogers

William Nathan Brown, 20, and Isabella Kay Petrino, 19, both of Springdale

Zachary Dawson Coffey, 19, Bella Vista, and Bailey Nicole Dobson, 20, Rogers

Zackery Dewayne Gibson, 23, and Katherine Alexis Marie Terriquez, 23, both of Lowell

Raymond Gomez Jr., 57, and Daryln Marie Spencer, 62, both of Rogers

Matthew Wayne Kolb, 21, and Bailey Annette Russell, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Nathan Alan Ley, 25, Columbus, Ga., and Ashley Nicole Cordischi, 25, Rogers

Terrance Cantrell Marshall, 38, and Olympia Cherise Pugh, 33, both of Farmington

Jermine Rayshda McGowan, 33, and Dinisha Mesha Rambo, 30, both of Mesquite, Texas

Wilbur Tyrone Peer II, 39, Rogers, and Ruby Brittany Nicole Hill, 33, Sherwood

Coleman Matthew Pringle, 23, Port Angeles, Wash., and Gwena Rose Dye, 22, Gentry

Eli Maxwell Stokes, 31, and Chasity Chelie Shipley, 32, both of Springdale

Dec. 19

Dylan Scott Brewer, 19, and Amber Lee Proctor-Bates, 18, both of Rogers

Zachary Cole Luker, 20, and Haley Michelle Hancock, 22, both of Centerton

Solomon Michael Pearce, 46, Kenai, Alaska, and Hannah Mary Norris Milligan, 51, Rogers

Carlos Alberto Perez Rangel, 53, and Francis Carolina Monterola Jimenez, 48, both of Rogers

Jacob Michael Purifoy, 25, and Rachel Nicole Hawk, 24, both of New Orleans

Henry Harold Winbery Jr., 55, and Eulalia Anna Tate, 54, both of Rogers

Dec. 20

Hank Hesston Black, 28, and Jessica Rose Crocker, 25, both of Huntsville, Ala.

Charles Douglas Fisher, 78, and Wanda Grace Meade, 47, both of Bella Vista

Dillon Lee Foster, 23, and Kirston Marie Jones, 27, both of Gentry

Maged Montasser Harirah 23, and Shelbi Carol Miller, 21, both of Springfield, Mo.

Cortney Sue Hawthorne, 32, and Paula Renee Bruner, 37, both of Bartlesville, Okla.

Barry Joseph Hendrix, 69, and Sonia Miluska Lozano Ramirez, 53, both of Rogers

Michael Eugene Leslie, 45, and Ashley Morgan Rochelle, 41, both of Port Neches, Texas

Beau Thomas O'Neal, 25, Paris, and Lapyae Than Htike, 23, Springdale

Dec. 21

Tyler James Beck, 22, and Natasha Marie Sueann Wilson, 19, both of Summers

Tristan Caleb Bradford, 25, and Olivia Noelle Moore, 26, both of Webb City, Mo.

Ralph Casey Edwards, 44, and Erica Marie Bilby, 31, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Julio Michel Ferrera Borrero, 39, Homestead, Fla., and Yesman Omar Perez Pivaral, 31, Rogers

Valentin Jaime Gomez, 49, and Rosalia Cruz, 45, both of Siloam Springs

James Ray Groh, 26, and Loryn Faith Hartjen, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Kenneth Eugene Mahon, 54, and Ricci Lynn Galyean, 52, both of Rogers

Alexander Ray Mattox, 25, and Tori Renee Lee Sanders, 24, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Ryan Gregory Miller, 47, and Shawna Learie Fowler, 47, both of Gentry

Miguel Angel Nunez, 56, and Elizabeth Griffith, 43, both of Siloam Springs

Daniel Orangel Perez-Zamora, 36, and Olmarie-Li Velazquez-Santiago, 38, both of Park Hills, Ky.

Harley Brandon Wilkinson Price, 26, and Carley Bennett Johnson, 25, both of Sunland, Calif.

Einstein Yang, 38, and Kendra Lor, 34, both of Rogers

Dec. 22

Christopher Vincent Allred, 46, and Geleny Del Carmen Honores Jaen, 42, both of Bentonville

ReAnnah Rayshel Blair, 24, and Stormie Rae Leigh Lovan, 21, both of Gentry

Deric Bayle Canard, 25, and Kiara Ashley Reyes-Rodriguez, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Christopher Michael Connolley, 22, Bentonville, and Corinne Lynette Chandler, 22, Fayetteville

James Dale Dodd, 47, and Arturo Balvanero Zavala Cota, 37, both of Bella Vista

Jibran Mark Dugger, 22, Springdale, and Jachaire Jade Spring, 22, Spiro, Okla.

Marvin Anthony Hernandez, 26, and Angelica Andrade, 25, both of Rogers

Austin Maurice Kenny, 25, Rogers, and Samantha Nicole Barbee, 25, Conway

Tho Nguyen, 30, and Giang Vu Ngan Dang, 28, both of Bentonville

Ryan Charles Parker, 27, Rogers, and Alexus Bryeanna-Jean Losey, 25, Pea Ridge

Ashley Ray Reynolds, 43, and Evelyn Tormos, 41, both of Kansas City, Kan.

Yusli Eliseo Samayoa Estrada, 26, and Ashley Maritza Figueroa Guadarrama, 21, both of Carthage, Mo.

Hayden Lavard Wilkins, 22, Willard, Mo., and Hannah Michelle Sylvester, 22, Lehi, Utah

Christopher Dale Winsor, 40, and Tavia Lenee Sterling, 34, both of Bentonville

Dec. 27

Franco Alberto Antelo-Barba, 30, and Ashley Elizabeth Ryan, 30, both of Rogers

Spencer Hugh Bradford, 59, and Rachel Lynn Glisson, 48, both of Rogers

Brian Scott Conover, 57, Bentonville, and Kimberly Elaine Traylor, 47, Centerton

Kyle Bennett Crusett, 30, Springfield, Mo., and Carolyn Jade Crusett, 26, Everton, Mo.

Grant Stephen Kargol, 30, and Martyna Zuzanna Lubinska, 30, both of Rogers

Larry Allan Lahmeyer, 30, and Laura Rennee Knox, 30, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Tristen Dean Snipes, 27, and Naomi Lynne Terhune, 26, both of Fayetteville

Hunter Isaac Spahn, 18, and Kinley Shea Simpson, 18, both of Pea Ridge

Justin Ryan Swope, 24, Bentonville, and Breanna Nicole Dean, 22, Springfield, Mo.

Archer Drake Torres, 22, and Tera Danielle Diaz, 23, both of Conway