The Recruiting Guy

Consensus 5-star will reportedly visit Musselman, Hogs

Today at 11:54 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, during the first half of the Razorbacks’ 106-90 win over the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

A consensus 5-star junior basketball prospect is planning to make an official visit to Arkansas.

Darryn Peterson, 6-5 and 175 pounds, of Huntington (W.V.) Huntington Prep, is planning to make an official visit to Fayetteville as well as Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina and Ohio State, according to On3.com.

His top eight schools are Arkansas, Kansas, Baylor, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State. 

ESPN rates him the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 3 overall recruit in the 2025 class. 

On3 reported in November that he was the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with Adidas. Arkansas is a Nike-affiliated school. 

He averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.3 assists as a sophomore at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Ohio. He transferred to Huntington Prep in August. 