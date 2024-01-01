Consensus 5-star will reportedly visit Musselman, Hogs

A consensus 5-star junior basketball prospect is planning to make an official visit to Arkansas.

Darryn Peterson, 6-5 and 175 pounds, of Huntington (W.V.) Huntington Prep, is planning to make an official visit to Fayetteville as well as Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina and Ohio State, according to On3.com.

His top eight schools are Arkansas, Kansas, Baylor, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State.

ESPN rates him the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 3 overall recruit in the 2025 class.

On3 reported in November that he was the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with Adidas. Arkansas is a Nike-affiliated school.

He averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.3 assists as a sophomore at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Ohio. He transferred to Huntington Prep in August.