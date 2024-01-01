Crawford tells the story behind penning novel

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., had been told he should write a book.

Crawford served four years in the U.S. Army as an explosive ordnance disposal technician, in which his responsibilities involved removing explosive weapons and other dangerous materials. In the years after being discharged in 1989, his wife, Stacy, urged him to write about his experiences, but Crawford wasn't interested in taking up such a challenge.

"Having never written anything like that, it was hard to get started," the Jonesboro congressman explained.

But, the idea of a novel never escaped Crawford. As House Republicans adjusted to being the minority party following the 2018 midterm elections, he shopped the idea to one of his former colleagues, Utah Rep. Chris Stewart, who built a record as an accomplished author before entering public office. Crawford hoped Stewart would find inspiration in the Arkansan's experiences and transform his tale into a novel.

"I thought, 'This is going to be good. He wants to do this.' He kept asking questions," Crawford said.

Crawford approached Stewart at the end of a series of votes to see if he had any interest in writing the novel, to which Stewart said he wasn't going to write the book.

"He goes, 'Nope, you are,'" Crawford recalled. "'Nobody can tell it like you can. Go home and write 50 pages. Then send me 50 pages, and I'll be brutally honest with you.'"

Over four years -- writing 50 pages at a time with Stewart's guidance -- Crawford wrote "The Stinger Proxy," releasing the book in July. The historical novel, set in 1988, tells the story of an American explosive ordinance disposal unit sent to Pakistan following a fatal sequence of explosions originating from a military camp in Rawalpindi.

Crawford was part of the real-life unit that assisted Pakistani forces after the disaster. One of the novel's protagonists, Will Carter, is based on Crawford; Carter is a 22-year-old Army sergeant who, like Crawford, comes from a military family. Carter even shares Crawford's affinity for Big Red gum and Certs mints.

"I was over there a period of months," Crawford said regarding his work in Pakistan. "We went over there as advisers and did a lot of work, but we got them to a point where they could finish it and we had used all of our explosives and expended all of our supplies."

Other characters in the novel are based on real people, although Crawford did replace some real names with fictitious ones.

"About 60-plus percent is true. There are incidents where I'm not present that I'm purely speculating," he acknowledged. "For folks that have served there and knew the region and understood what was going on at that time, it tracks as authentic."

One challenge experienced by Crawford in real life -- and Carter in "The Stinger Proxy" -- was standing out in Pakistan; he managed to learn some Urdu -- Pakistan's national language -- but his blond hair and white complexion made it difficult for him to blend in.

"Make no mistake about it, wherever I went, I stood out like a sore thumb," he said.

"They all knew that we were Americans. There was no blending in or anything like that," Crawford added. "I thought the people, for the most part, tended to be pretty friendly that we encountered."

As Crawford wrote his book, he contacted the Defense Department to ensure he could publish the novel without raising national security-related concerns. Crawford said he did not receive pushback in presenting the factual moments throughout the book.

"Because it was 30-plus years ago, it's not considered classified anymore. They didn't have any concerns with divulging any national security secrets," he said.

Crawford said he has received good feedback from the novel, albeit with limitations given his legislative role and related congressional ethics guidelines. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is among the lawmakers whose endorsement is on the book's back cover, in which the senator described Crawford as "an American patriot who has served both on our front lines and inside the innermost halls of power in Washington."

Cotton is an author himself; he released his latest book -- the nonfiction "Only the Strong: Reversing the Left's Plot to Sabotage American Power" -- in November 2022.

Crawford acknowledged he was not inclined to write a novel at the start, noting he used to avoid writing when possible.

"It's one thing to sit down and make stuff up," he said. "This is a historic novel. I had to meticulously go back and review the dates, make sure I got the dates right, and that I set up a timeline to make sure all of this matched accurately."

Now, with his first published novel, he is considering plans for future novels. The congressman said readers should not expect a sequel to "The Stinger Proxy," noting he has "two or three concepts" in mind.

"It's something completely different," he said.