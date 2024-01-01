Editor's note: This letter was originally published on New Year's Day 2016.

On adversarial logic

The truth is not always in us or our representatives. That is why we have adversarial systems in courts and politics. The hope is that the citizen can find the truth from listening to both sides of the argument.

Don't be swayed by arguments of authority. Listen to arguments of facts; then, check the facts.

Do we ever change our minds after hearing and checking the facts? Maybe, maybe not. Why?

MIKE BROWN

Redfield