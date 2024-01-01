American governance

Rep. Rick Crawford has given us a lesson in modern American governance. His remark that all you have to do if you are in the minority is to say "no" is telling.

In school, we are taught to read, analyze, think, listen, and articulate our ideas respectfully. The founding fathers disagreed on innumerable points. The first draft of the Constitution was edited greatly by others. The process of articulating the principles that are the philosophical foundation of our little republic was not viewed as a simplistic yes or no proposition.

Should I thank Mr. Crawford for revealing a fundamental flaw in today's government or should I bang the drum more loudly regarding how to create an educated populace, one that is capable of responsibly navigating a country "of, for, and by the people"?

And while I am reminded that we have much work to do as we continue our grand experiment, Bradley Gitz's column on defining "liberal" is intelligent to its core.

So, is it "Just say no," or is it "Let me understand your point of view"? Here's to a thoughtful 2024!

ARNOLD HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village

Get morning laughs

In the coming year, I resolve to read the funny pages (editorial/Voices) every day. Oh, and the comics too. Happy new year!

KATHY POWERS

Little Rock

Downer on Christmas

Regarding Bradley R. Gitz's "Of liberals and leftists," waking up to this soot in the soup on Christmas morning was indeed a downer. The majority of Arkansans are friendly and unbiased people, but being continually indoctrinated with this warmed-over plum pudding is not beneficial or uplifting.

Bah humbug. Can't the ADG do better than this, or him?

DAVID LEWIS

Little Rock