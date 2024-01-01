Maine homicide suspect shot by deputy

A suspect in a Maine homicide was shot Sunday by a Boone County sheriff's deputy, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

Flippin police officers responded early Sunday morning to a suspicious vehicle call and found Spridal P. Hubiak, 20, of Waterville, Maine, asleep in his car, the release said. The officers identified Hubiak and were told he was wanted in Maine in connection with a homicide that had occurred the week before.

Hubiak was an employee of Damon's Beverage in Waterville, where an employee was found dead early Wednesday, the release said.

Police attempted to arrest Hubiak, but he fled in his vehicle, according to the release. During the pursuit, the Arkansas State Police and Harrison Police Department deployed spike strips about one mile east of the intersection of U.S. 62 and U.S. 65. Hubiak turned south on U.S. 65 and then turned into the parking lot of the White Oak Station in Bellefonte, where the vehicle crashed.

Witnesses said Hubiak exited the vehicle holding an AR-style rifle, and a Boone County sheriff's deputy fired at him, hitting him multiple times, the release said. Hubiak was provided medical aid by officers on the scene and then transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison before being taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo. No officers were injured, and Hubiak is expected to survive.

Hubiak is in the custody of the Greene County (Mo.) sheriff's office while hospitalized, according to the release.

Special agents with the State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting, the release said.