Make the move

On Dec. 14, the Federal Reserve decided against another interest rate increase, while suggesting the potential for rate cuts in 2024. While interest rates are still on the high side compared to the last 15 years, this freeze is good news for current homeowners and those looking to buy in the near future.

Mortgage rates are now below 7 percent for the first time in months. For current homeowners who may have had to lock in a mortgage rate over 8 percent, a 1 percent drop could save them hundreds of dollars depending on their loan amount.

The average list price of a home for sale in Pulaski County in 2023 was $327,000, according to Coldwell Banker RPM Group. So, a 1 percent rate drop from 8 percent to 7 percent for a $327,000, 30-year mortgage could save a homeowner $223 per month.

For those who've been waiting to buy a home, though, now can be a great time.

If you've been hesitant to buy a home because of higher mortgage rates, this could be an excellent time to act since increased inventories coupled with falling mortgage rates may significantly increase demand, resulting in home prices rising. In other words, waiting for mortgage rates to continue dropping before buying that new home could backfire if increased demand results in higher home prices.

Anyone who decides to buy now could have the option to refinance at a lower rate if rates continue to drop, saving them even more money. We should also keep in mind that the Fed signaled three potential rate cuts in 2024 if inflation continues to ease.

While it's still more of a seller's market than a buyer's market, home sales are still trending up. In Pulaski County, the number of homes for sale increased 24 percent from October 2023 to November 2023, according to Rocket Homes.

There seems to be something available for every home shopper with across-the-board increases in each size category. For example, the number of two-bedroom homes increased from 134 to 164 and the number of four-bedroom homes increased from 312 to 416. There were 90 five-bedroom homes on the market in November, which was up from 81 in October, Rocket Homes reports.

Additionally, many industry experts are predicting a "silver tsunami" as baby boomers start downsizing, flooding the market with more than 30 million housing units and potentially bringing housing prices down. AARP estimates that 51 percent of people over 50 own 70 percent of the homes in the country, and this could lead to a glut of properties becoming available in late 2024 leading into 2025.

While there are benefits to both renting and buying, homeownership builds wealth over time and, in the long run, can be more cost-effective than renting. Owning a home also has positive tax implications, often reducing tax burdens as mortgage interest and property tax payments may be deductible from your federal taxes and/or state taxes.

The best thing a homebuyer can do is find a house that fits their needs that they can afford for the long-term and accept the current market interest rate, while staying alert for the opportunity to refinance in the future so they don't miss out on buying their dream home today.

Michael Sparks is a mortgage loan manager, SVP for Arvest in Little Rock. He may be reached at msparks@arvest.com.