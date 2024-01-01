Man found slain east of Little Rock early New Year’s Day





The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a deceased man in the College Station area east of the city limits early Monday morning.

Police responded at 3:43 a.m. Monday to a reported shooting in the 5000 block of East 39th Street and found a man who had died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the department. Police secured the scene and alerted detectives.

The Pulaski County coroner transported the victim to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the department says information will be updated as it becomes available.

The homicide detectives' phone number is (501) 371-4660.



