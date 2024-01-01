Menifield earns SEC honor after career game

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield earned his first honor from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

The transfer guard from Washington was named SEC player of the week after scoring a career-high 32 points in the Razorbacks’ 106-90 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington last Saturday.

In his third game since receiving a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA, Menifield made 8 of 14 field goal attempts, including 3 of 7 threes, and 13 of 17 free throws. He also had four rebounds and five assists.

“We see the impact that Keyon can have, and we’re a different team with his energy out there and his basketball IQ,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “We missed him the games he wasn’t a part of our team.”

Menifield against the Seahawks became the first Razorback since Mason Jones in February 2020 to finish with at least 32 points and five assists in a game. Marshawn Powell is the only other Arkansas player to reach those marks since the 2010-11 season.

Menifield through 3 games is averaging 15.0 points on 52% shooting, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Arkansas is set to begin SEC play on Saturday, Jan. 6 against Auburn. Tipoff from Bud Walton Arena is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN2.