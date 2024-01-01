Muss: Lack of rust caused by practice

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas didn't look like a basketball team playing its first game in nine days.

The Razorbacks were especially sharp offensively in beating North Carolina-Wilmington 106-90 on Saturday in Walton Arena.

Arkansas shot 52.4% (33 of 63) from the field, including 7 of 20 on three-pointers, limited its turnovers to 8 and hit 33 of 43 free throws.

"When you practice as hard as we did, there's not going to be any rust," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Trust me. I was not worried about rust tonight.

"I might be Saturday. But not the way we've been practicing."

The Razorbacks (9-4), who open SEC play against Auburn (10-2) at Walton Arena this Saturday, held two-a-day practices in the week leading up to their 83-73 victory over Abilene Christian on Dec. 21.

After taking the NCAA's mandatory three-day Christmas break, Arkansas again practiced twice a day in preparation for UNCW (9-3).

"I think we're getting better," Musselman said. "I was happy offensively. It's hard in the college game to score 106 points.

"It was a good way to end the nonconference."

Arkansas scored 100 or more points for the fourth time in Musselman's five seasons and for the first time since winning 101-73 at South Carolina on March 2, 2021.

The Razorbacks' most points under Musselman came in a 142-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State in the 2020-21 season opener. They beat the University of Central Arkansas 100-62 five games later that season.

UNCW had been 5-1 in road games, including an 80-73 victory over No. 8 Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Dec. 2.

"It's a great win for us," Arkansas senior guard Davonte Davis said. "We were prepared. We just had to show it.

"I think we did pretty good. A few miscues here and there, but we got the job finished."

Sophomore point guard Keyon Menifield, a transfer from Washington playing in his third game for the Razorbacks after being declared eligible by the NCAA, started and had a career-high 32 points with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Arkansas had four other players score in double-figures with Tramon Mark (18), Jalen Graham (season-high 16), Davis (14) and Trevon Brazile (12).

Khalif Battle, averaging 15.3 points off the bench, scored 2 in 7 minutes. He didn't play after suffering a sprained ankle in the first half.

"He was deemed available if needed," Musselman said of the medical evaluation of Battle. "I think if they told me at halftime he is available as needed, I would expect him to be ready to go [in practice today]."

The Razorbacks were ahead 48-42 at halftime and used a 25-10 run to push their lead to 84-65 with 6:22 left on a Mark's three-point play.

"I just thought they imposed their will on us," Seahawks Coach Takayo Siddle said. "We knew they were going to be ready and locked in."

Forward Trazarien White led UNCW with a career-high 28 points, surpassing his 27 against Kentucky, and point guard Shykeim Phillips scored 25, but the rest of the Seahawks combined for 37 points.

White scored 11 points in the final 10:05.

Musselman said he was pleased overall with how the Razorbacks defended White, whom he called an "awesome player." He said the game plan was to force Phillips to take three-point shots.

Phillips came into the game averaging 14.3 points, but was 1 of 8 on three-pointers. He hit 3 of 4 against Arkansas.

"But you live with that," Musselman said. "That was the game plan, to try to get him to not shoot mid-range and not shoot layups, and he did a great job knocking down [three-pointers].

"The game plan was to try to force him to beat us from over the top instead of getting to his sweet spot."

The Razorbacks outscored UNCW 50-30 on points in the paint and attempted nine more free throws than the Seahawks.

"We wanted points in the paint, we wanted free throws attempted," Musselman said. "So the 43 free throws attempted, awesome. Converting 33, super awesome."

Menifield hit 13 of 17 free throws and Mark hit 7 of 8.

"Our coach kept telling us, 'They don't have any shot blockers. We have to attack the rim,' " Menifield said. "And that's what we did."

UNCW has substituted five players in multiple games in this season -- including four times against Kentucky -- so Musselman incorporated that into his strategy on Saturday.

With 16:50 left in the first half when Siddle made four substitutions with Arkansas leading 8-6, Musselman put in Battle, Graham, El Ellis, Joseph Pinion and Denijay Harris.

"A lot of it was psychological -- 'All right, you're coming in with five, we're coming in with five,' " Musselman said. "I thought [Arkansas' substitutes] did a great job."

The score was 8-8 when Musselman put Davis and Mark back into the game.

"It didn't have a lot to do with the game, but I think our guys liked it," Musselman said. "Five guys had a role that they knew coming into the game.

"We worked on it, we practiced it, where our scout team sat at the scorer's table, five subbed."

Musselman was asked on the Razorback Sports Network postgame show about the practice plan for Auburn with a full week to prepare.

"We might go back to two-a-days on Monday and Tuesday," Musselman said. "I'll discuss it with the staff to see exactly where we will be.

"Maybe have an extended, long practice Monday and Tuesday."