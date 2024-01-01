Paula Abdul has accused former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show, according to a new lawsuit. The lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles also accuses Lythgoe of sexually assaulting Abdul after she left "American Idol" and became a judge on Lythgoe's other competition show "So You Think You Can Dance." The Associated Press generally does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Abdul has done. In a statement Saturday, Abdul's lawyer Douglas Johnson applauded the singer and dancer for speaking out publicly. "It was clearly a difficult decision to make, but Ms. Abdul knows that she stands both in the shoes and on the shoulders of many other similarly situated survivors, and she is determined to see that justice is done," Johnson said. Lythgoe said in a statement he was "shocked and saddened" to hear of the allegations made by Abdul, who he said he considered a "dear" and "entirely platonic" friend. "While Paula's history of erratic behavior is well known, I can't pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue," Lythgoe said in the statement. "But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have."

Tiffany Haddish was looking on the bright side during her Christmas set at the Laugh Factory, making light of her Thanksgiving weekend arrest and the Beverly Hills jail she was locked up in. The comedian, who was taken into custody Nov. 24 after being found asleep behind the wheel, was charged last month with two misdemeanors -- one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with at least a 0.08% blood alcohol level. She pleaded innocent to both charges during her Dec. 20 arraignment. "I know I'll be all right, I've been through way worse than this," she quipped, according to footage obtained by TMZ. "I'm sorry but you ain't lived till you got arrested in Beverly Hills. ... That jail is nice." The 44-year-old raved about the detention facility, specifically its cleanliness and how she was offered food and juice. She also shared that she started her menstrual cycle in jail that day and revealed that "they had the best maxi pads," joking that they were so large she could use an additional one as a pillow. "I did that. I took a nap. It was beautiful," she said. Haddish was arrested on Thanksgiving after serving meals at the Laugh Factory and performing a set at the historic comedy club.