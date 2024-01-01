New Year welcomed via ‘sploosh’

Museum of Discovery celebrates early with kids, parents

Today at 4:04 a.m.

by Daniel McFadin

A science experiment launches colored balls into the air above spectators at the Museum of Discovery during the annual New Year's Eve celebration event for kids Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

At 12 o'clock sharp -- actually a couple minutes before, not that it mattered -- a few hundred people across five floors filled an atrium at Little Rock's Museum of Discovery and then began a countdown, from 10 to 1.

When