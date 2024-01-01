New Year welcomed via ‘sploosh’

At 12 o'clock sharp -- actually a couple minutes before, not that it mattered -- a few hundred people across five floors filled an atrium at Little Rock's Museum of Discovery and then began a countdown, from 10 to 1.
When
Museum of Discovery celebrates early with kids, parents
Today at 4:04 a.m.
At 12 o'clock sharp -- actually a couple minutes before, not that it mattered -- a few hundred people across five floors filled an atrium at Little Rock's Museum of Discovery and then began a countdown, from 10 to 1.
When