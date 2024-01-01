NLR officers arrest suspect in assault

A Jonesboro man was arrested by North Little Rock police on Sunday on a felony charge of aggravated assault against a family or household member.

Michael Farmer, 35, was arrested around 3:35 a.m. at an undisclosed address.

An officer was dispatched to an unknown trouble call at a residence.

Upon arrival, the officer came in contact with a woman referred to as Miss Wells, who told the officer that Farmer had choked her with both hands, causing her to "black out."

As Wells was being interviewed by an officer, Farmer fled by jumping out of a restroom window.

Farmer was apprehended after a search of the area.