Off-duty Little Rock police officer fatally shot man suspected of theft

An off-duty Little Rock police officer working security at a Walmart killed a man suspected of theft the evening of Dec. 31, 2023, after the man pulled a knife and injured him while the officer sought to detain him.

Assistant Chief Joe Miller said during a press conference Monday morning that asset protection of Walmart, 8801 Baseline Road, requested assistance to stop the man suspected of theft, 30-year-old Benjamin McDaniel, around 8:15 p.m.

Miller said McDaniel resisted when the officer attempted to take him into custody. During the struggle, Miller said McDaniel pulled a knife and cut the officer. A media statement released after the conference revealed that the police officer suffered a cut to his hand.

"The officer disengaged, drew his weapon and gave verbal commands to drop the knife," Miller said during the conference. "Mr. McDaniel advanced towards the officer, at which time the officer discharged his weapon.

"Mr. McDaniel was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Our officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released," Miller said.

The officer, whom Miller said the department would identify by 11 a.m. Tuesday, is on administrative leave and the department is investigating the incident, said Mark Edwards, a Little Rock police spokesman.

Walmart corporate communications deferred comment to the Little Rock Police Department.

Miller said at the press conference that Little Rock Chief of Police Health Helton is out of town but is aware of the incident and is in contact with police leadership.