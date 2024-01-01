FOOTBALL

Drinkwitz receives extension

Missouri rewarded Coach Eliah Drinkwitz a contract extension through the 2028 season on Sunday after he led the Tigers to an 11-2 record and a victory over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Drinkwitz's contract was due to expire after the 2027 season. The extension approved by the Missouri Board of Curators also is expected to include a bump in pay, though the school had yet to announce the financial details. Drinkwitz was hired before the 2020 season after a single but ultra-successful season at Appalachian State, where he went 12-1 and won the New Orleans Bowl.

Levis suffers foot injury

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans with a foot injury and it's unclear if he'll be back for the team's season finale next week against Jacksonville. Levis was injured on a strip-sack by Jerry Hughes early in the second quarter. Sheldon Rankins scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown to make it 17-0. Levis got on a cart and was taken to the locker room and Ryan Tannehill took over. He threw for 168 yards but couldn't get the Titans (5-11) in the end zone as they lost to the Texans (9-7) for the second time this month after falling in OT in Week 15.

Ravens honor Ray Rice

The Baltimore Ravens honored Ray Rice before Sunday's game against Miami, a decade after the running back played his final game with the team before a domestic violence scandal derailed his career. Rice was with the Ravens from 2008-13, but he never played in the NFL again after video surfaced of him striking his fiancee in the elevator of a hotel. Rice has been back at M&T Bank Stadium since then. Last season, he was honored as part of Baltimore's 2012 team that won the Super Bowl. On Sunday, he was on hand as the team's "Legend of the Game" -- a role that involved appearing on the field for a few seconds and acknowledging the crowd before kickoff.

HOCKEY

U.S. rolls to a 10-2 win

Michigan forward Rutger McGroarty had a hat trick, Michigan State's Trey Augustine made 38 saves and the United States beat Slovakia 10-2 on Sunday in the world junior hockey championship to complete Group B play undefeated. Michigan's Gavin Brindley and Michigan State's Isaac Howard each scored twice and Denver's Zeev Buium and Boston College teammates Ryan Leonard and Cutter Gauthier added goals. The Americans will face Latvia on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. Latvia was fourth in Group A. Slovakia will face Finland in the quarterfinals.

Wild goalie hits milestone

Marc-Andre Fleury became the fourth goalie in NHL history to play in 1,000 games on Sunday in the Minnesota Wild's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Martin Brodeur (1,266 games), Roberto Luongo (1,044) and Patrick Roy (1,029) are the only goalies to have played in more games than the 39-year-old Fleury, who is in his third season with the Wild. He spent the bulk of his career in Pittsburgh, making 691 appearances in 13 seasons with the Penguins. Fleury began the game third on the all-time victories list with 550, trailing Brodeur (691) and Roy (551). The Jets prevented him from tying Roy with a 3-2 victory.

OLYMPICS

Ugandan runner murdered

Police in Kenya are investigating the slaying of three-time Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat, whose body was found with stab wounds inside his brother's car on Sunday morning, a local official said. Kiplagat had been driving the car before his body was discovered in the vehicle on the outskirts of Eldoret, a town located 163 miles west of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, according to Stephen Okal, police commander from the nearby Moiben area. "This was murder, but we do not know the motive for now," Okal said. As a long-distance runner, Kiplagat specialized in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. He represented Uganda in six World Athletics Championships and at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

Cyclist charged in wife's death

Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis is reported to have been charged in connection with the death of his wife, Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins, who died after being struck by a vehicle. Australian media reports said Dennis has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life and driving without due care. Hoskins, 32, competed for Australia at the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics. South Adelaide Police said emergency services were called to an address in Medindie, an Adelaide suburb, around 8 p.m. Saturday, following reports a woman had been struck by a vehicle. Police said the woman, later identified as Hoskins, suffered serious injuries and died after being transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. Dennis won gold medals in the team pursuit at the 2010 and 2011 World Championships and was world time trial champion in 2018 and 2019. He won silver in the team pursuit at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze in the road time trial at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Dennis retired from cycling last year. He and Hoskins were married in 2018.