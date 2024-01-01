Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 1, 1924

EL DORADO -- As the result of a quarrel said to have arisen over profits derived from the manufacture of bootleg whiskey, Ernest L. Brown, an oil field worker, is in the Union County jail charged with the shooting murder of David Fisher Self, age 35, which occurred near the Union Pipe Line and Remaining Company's plant south of El Dorado late yesterday. County officers said that Brown and Self had been engaged for some time in making moonshine and were friends until Christmas Day, when Brown is said to have become drunk. Self then told Brown he would have no further business connections with him. Brown returned to Self's home Sunday and demanded money he claimed Self owed to him. A shooting occurred in the quarrel that followed, resulting in Self's death. Self's body will be sent to his former residence in Hawthorne, Okla. He was a widower.

50 years ago

Jan 1, 1974

The energy crunch has Amtrak dancing to a new tune. Hundred of songs have been written about the glory days and the decline of the nation's railroads. But instead of writing about the Wabash Cannonball or the City of New Orleans, perhaps it is time for a new lyric such as "Amtrak's Busting Out All Over" because that's what's happening. The fuel shortage, the subsequent cutbacks in airline service, and the uncertainty of a weekend trip in the family automobile, have thrust the country's rail passenger service into the transportation spotlight. One day during the Thanksgiving-Christmas year's reservation rush, Amtrak's ticket offices were flooded with more than 64,000 telephone calls. There were probably many others who were greeted with a busy signal.

25 years ago

Jan. 1, 1999

The judge who approved the state's $1.62 billion settlement with tobacco companies said Thursday it's doubtful he would have signed the agreement if he knew attorneys' fees remained in limbo. Pulaski County Chancellor W.H. "Sonny" Dillahunty said attorneys for tobacco companies and for Attorney General Winston Bryant told him fees for private attorneys assisting Bryant wouldn't gouge the state's share. Dillahunty said Bryant's deputies and the industry lawyers both insisted Dec. 10, the day he signed the decree, that tobacco companies would pay the private lawyers. "I said, 'I'm not going to have to award attorney's fees to a bunch of lawyers from California am I?' 'No, sir,' they said. Well, it turns out they were from California," Dillahunty said.

10 years ago

Jan 1, 2014

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Housing Authority was awarded a grant of $47,073 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday to help residents who receive housing assistance gain access to education, job training and employment opportunities. A total of $638,701 in grant money was awarded to 16 Arkansas public-housing authorities, and about $57 million was distributed nationally, according to a news release. HUD's Housing Choice Voucher Family Self-Sufficiency Program helps public housing authorities across the country hire or retain more than 1,000 service coordinators to work directly with families. The coordinators help connect people with the supportive services that meet their individual needs and to help them become gainfully employed.