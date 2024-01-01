OTHERS SAY: No immunity from justice: Donald Trump doesn’t get a pass from felonies

It was no surprise that the U.S. Supreme Court turned down Special Counsel Jack Smith's unusual request to hear an appeal of a trial judge's decision that Donald Trump does not enjoy presidential immunity for criminal acts committed during his term of office even before an appeals court ruled on the matter.

Smith asked that the Big Nine skip normal practice and immediately take up D.C. Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan's Dec. 1 order denying Trump protection from prosecution. While Trump wants Chutkan's stinging decree overturned (she wrote that the "defendant's four-year service as commander in chief did not bestow on him the divine right of kings to evade the criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens") and the case will certainly end up before the Supremes, Trump is in no hurry, while Smith is nervously watching the calendar.

The March 4 start of Trump's federal criminal trial for trying to steal the 2020 election is now in doubt while the appeals court accepts briefs in advance of its Jan. 9 oral argument before a three-judge panel.

Nowhere in the statute books of the United States Code or 234 years of precedent under the present Constitution does stealing an election fall under official acts.

We generally agree that a sitting president can't be indicted. Say a president commits a crime while in office, like shooting dead a White House tourist with a Secret Service agent's weapon. The recourse would be to quickly impeach and remove that president, then have the ex-president be indicted and tried for the murder.

Trump had immunity from just about everything while he was in office, but once he left, either through impeachment and removal or the end of his four-year term, he's just a regular Donald, as liable to prosecution as anyone else who committed a felony.