Release of files to ID associates of Epstein

NEW YORK -- Dozens of Jeffrey Epstein's associates could face the heat of the public spotlight today under a federal judge's order to unseal scores of documents pertaining to the late multimillionaire sex predator.

Manhattan Federal Court Judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of documents containing more than 150 names -- including Epstein's associates, victims and the various public officials linked to the lawsuits and investigations swirling around the sex trafficker.

"There's going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years," Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre wrote Dec. 20 on X, the social media platform once known as Twitter. "Who's on the naughty list?"

Though more than half of the names have already been made public through media accounts, court testimony, police reports or other documents, dozens have not yet seen the light of day.

The judge ordered that the names of several victims be made public because they have given media interviews.

Preska ordered that 10 names remain sealed -- mostly underage sex abuse victims, two "classic outsiders" unconnected to Epstein, and in one instance, a person in a photograph who was mistakenly identified by a reporter as a "perpetrator."

The judge issued her ruling Dec. 18, giving the people named in the soon-to-be-unsealed documents 14 days to appeal.

The documents are set to be released as part of Giuffre's 2015 civil lawsuit against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's right hand in his sex-trafficking operation. The lawsuit was settled in 2017.

Epstein hanged himself on Aug. 10, 2019, in the now-shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, sparking a slew of unfounded conspiracy theories that he was silenced to protect his powerful associates.

A scathing report in June pinned the blame entirely on the "negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures" of federal Bureau of Prisons staff, who left Epstein unattended in his cell with excess prison linens despite a previous suicide attempt.

Maxwell was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in federal prison for her role enabling Epstein's serial sexual abuse.

Testimony during her 2021 trial revealed how Maxwell instructed victims as young as 14 on how to pleasure Epstein, and sometimes joined in the abuse. Epstein repeatedly raped the victims at his Palm Beach mansion, Upper East Side townhouse and his remote "Zorro" ranch in Santa Fe County, N.M.

Witnesses recalled Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, British royal Prince Andrew and other powerful men flying on Epstein's private planes.

In 2021, Giuffre sued Prince Andrew, alleging that he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. He denies the allegation, and the lawsuit was settled in 2022.

Flight logs from Epstein's "Lolita Express" planes revealed seven trips by Trump, nine trips by Clinton, as well as flights taken by lawyer Alan Dershowitz; former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine; and Prince Andrew.

Epstein was also an acquaintance of 2024 independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump, Clinton and Kennedy have not been accused of any wrongdoing, and Giuffre dropped her lawsuit against Dershowitz. Mitchell has denied any contact with Giuffre, who mentioned him in an unpublished manuscript.

New York Magazine has kept a tally of several famous people who knew Epstein, drawing from media accounts and court filings. They include model Naomi Campbell, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Bill Gates, linguistic scholar Noam Chomsky and former Israeli Prime Minster Ehud Barak.

Campbell, Brin, Gates, Chomsky and Barak have not been accused of any wrongdoing.