SEC could further establish its power

FAYETTEVILLE -- Whoo boy, college football. You DO NOT want to let Alabama, LSU and Tennessee win their bowl games today.

You think the conference where "It Just Means More" walks around with puffed chests on the daily? Just let the Crimson Tide, Tigers and Volunteers win their games in the Rose Bowl, ReliaQuest Bowl and Citrus Bowl today and you ain't seen nothing yet.

A sweep in those games, all against Big Ten teams, would be a master stroke for the conference that has won the last four College Football Playoff national titles as well as six of the first nine CFP championships.

The SEC has casually mentioned having the might to put three or four teams in the first 12-team CFP next year. Commissioner Greg Sankey's SEC squads might have a 50% goal in their sights next year if the league rampages today.

A win by Alabama over No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl would be a major statement on its own, as the Crimson Tide was widely panned as not meriting a spot in the final four over unbeaten Florida State.

The Wolverines are favored by a slender margin in Pasadena. LSU is a strong favorite over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest (formerly the Outback Bowl) and Tennessee is about a touchdown favorite over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

The SEC is just 3-3 in bowl games, but the top of the league flexed their muscles in the last 72 hours, against teams from the Big Ten and the ACC.

Missouri, Ole Miss and Georgia demolished Ohio State, Penn State and Florida State by a combined score of 115-31 on Friday and Saturday.

And these weren't Power 5 also-ran teams hammered by the SEC clubs. The Seminoles were No. 5, the Buckeyes No. 7 and the Nittany Lions No. 10 in the College Football rankings.

Each of the SEC teams that beat them were lower in the rankings.

Sure there were plenty of opt-outs on the rosters, particularly for Florida State, which is raging against the machine with a lawsuit against the ACC.

Oklahoma State fans performed the mocking "S-E-C! S-E-C!" chant at the end of their 31-23 win over Texas A&M at the Texas Bowl last Wednesday. But in that case the Aggies were also ravaged by opt outs and transfers, working with an interim coach and patchwork staff and a freshman quarterback who was the fourth stringer at best at the start of the year.

The Big Ten did get one over on the SEC in the Music City Bowl with Maryland's 31-13 rout of Auburn on Saturday. Kentucky and Clemson staged one of the season's best bowl games in the Tigers' 38-35 win in the Gator Bowl.

The Arkansas Razorbacks did not join the postseason fun after a difficult 4-8 season.

The bowl season has shown what fifth-year Coach Sam Pittman and the Razorback program is up against.

Their Thanksgiving weekend rival Missouri won its 11th game with a 14-3 triumph over quarterback-troubled Ohio State. Rambunctious Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, the Alma native, has rubbed the Razorbacks' faces in it with billboards and his talk and recruiting. The provocations, added to former Mizzou linebacker Eric Beisel's epic 2016 taunts, stand as an open avenue for Arkansas to make the Tigers a rival and fight back against their 2-8 record vs. Missouri.

Ole Miss has won 11 games for the first time in school history and Lane Kiffin's program is riding a crest of recruiting and social media momentum that sets up well for 2024.

The Razorbacks have both of those schools, plus CFP combatant Texas, on next year's slate, as well as LSU and Tennessee from today's games, plus Auburn, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Of those eight SEC games, only Mississippi State didn't go bowling this year.

It's a tough load for sure. But that's the way its going to be in the S-E-C.