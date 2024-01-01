Springdale police: Juvenile injured in accidental shooting; 17-year-old arrested

SPRINGDALE -- One young person was shot just after midnight on New Year's Day and another was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

The release from Sgt. Matthew Ray, Police Department spokesman, said around 1 a.m. Monday officers responded to Memory Lane after a report of a gun being fired. They found a juvenile with a gunshot wound and performed lifesaving measures. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, and their condition is unknown, according to the release.

Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting, which the release said officers believe was accidental.