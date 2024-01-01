State’s peanut growers expect highest yield in decade

Despite a battle with early southern blight, Arkansas peanut growers are on track for the highest yield the state has seen in the past 10 years in 2023, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

While June and late August brought hot, dry weather, May provided perfect conditions for peanuts, said Travis Faske, extension plant pathologist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

"Probably 80% of our peanuts were planted within the first couple weeks of May," he said. "We had great temperatures, and after planting we had good, frequent rain. That rain allowed our herbicides to get activated, leading to relatively clean fields."

But luck turned in July when rains caused an earlier-than-usual debut for southern blight, the most common disease in Arkansas peanuts.

"Northeast Arkansas had some good rains in July, which prevented farmers from being able to apply fungicides to protect the crop," Faske said. "So, in early August southern blight was more of an issue than previous years. But this did not limit the good yields that we saw."

And yields were certainly good. Faske expects 2023's peanut crop to surpass the 2017 record of 5,288 pounds per acre.

"For the past three years, we've hovered around 4,800 to 5,000 pounds per acre. [In 2023] we are likely to be well over 5,300 pounds per acre, making it the best yield on record for the past 10 years," Faske said. "I think we will surpass the last leading statewide average set back in 2017."