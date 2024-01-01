The horrid, no-good year

Perhaps because of the media tendency to focus on the bad and overlook the good, we tend to think just about every year is a bad year.

2023, however, really was, by almost any reckoning. And although there are accordingly many candidates for any listing of the worst of it, these are the ones that come most quickly to mind:

The mess at our southern border:

It isn't xenophobic or bigoted to argue that the Biden administration's stubborn refusal to enforce the nation's immigration laws and secure our southern border represents perhaps the most spectacular dereliction of duty on the part of a president in our nation's history.

There was once a smattering of humanitarian concern that encouraged throwing down the welcome mat in this fashion (combined perhaps with a reflexive rejection of whatever approach the Trump administration had embraced), but there should be no doubt at this point as to what Biden and Democrats are up to: letting in as many illegals as possible while they have the opportunity, with a future mass amnesty they hope will be repaid in the coin of millions of new Democratic voters and thereby usher in Democratic political dominance for decades thereafter.

Deliberate failure to enforce the nation's laws, which Biden solemnly pledged to enforce upon taking the oath of office, is, consequently, a far more powerful justification for Biden's impeachment than any of the evidence thus far uncovered regarding influence-peddling.

The advent of "lawfare" against political opponents, in this case by Democrats against former president and current Republican front-runner, Donald Trump.

With the possible exception of the classified documents case, the felony indictments of Trump appear to be overwhelmingly politically motivated and exceptionally weak in terms of merits and reliance upon novel legal theory. They also needlessly, thus recklessly, establish precedents that are sure to produce retribution in similar form in the future.

Those indictments have managed to undermine faith in law enforcement and our legal system more broadly, significantly contributed to the already dangerous level of national political polarization, and likely damaged our democracy in a way Trump never could (with those issuing them ironically claiming to be defending that same democracy from his predations).

The climax of this approach--the Colorado state Supreme Court's ruling removing Trump from that state's presidential ballot--relies upon a reading of the 14th Amendment that only a tiny minority of legal analysts would embrace (and perhaps, as we are likely to see, no Supreme Court justices).

Thus, the Colorado institution most entrusted with the duty of upholding due process has now flagrantly violated it, using accusations of "insurrection" to remove someone from an election ballot who has never been indicted for, let alone convicted of, that crime (in appalling disregard of the bedrock legal principle of innocent until proven guilty).

Too cute by half, the Democratic lawfare approach has also backfired by making Trump now even odds-on favorite to defeat Biden in November.

The apparently bipartisan agreement to not address the national debt, or even make it an issue in this year's campaigns.

This is irresponsibility, like the debt itself, of historic proportions, to the extent that, if the American republic ever collapses, future historians will almost certainly point to it as the primary cause.

Such fiscal malfeasance tells us all we really need to know about the feckless nature of our political leadership, which has almost entirely, in its tribal combat, dispensed with any considerations of the national welfare.

The longer the deficits continue, the larger the debt becomes and the more difficult it becomes to address. We have now effectively signaled that we are not going to even make the effort and will accept the consequences--American decline--so long as we aren't asked to make any sacrifices to prevent it in the here and now.

Our politicians, as always electoral mercenaries, are now merely responding to the cues coming from a debased electorate, which no longer issues demands for anything resembling fiscal solvency from their leaders.

We, not they, are to blame for their behavior, as they are only giving us what they think we want.

The ugly response by the political left to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks upon Israel.

What we saw on our college campuses and the streets of our largest cities tells us that an alarmingly large percentage of our population has become the equivalent of moral monsters, capable of celebrating without any sense of shame the terrorist slaughter of innocent men, women and children.

Along these lines, there might be nothing so chilling as the results of the recent Harvard-Harris poll, which found that no less than 51 percent of those between 18 and 24 years old believe that the best way to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is for "Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians."

Lest this be in any way misunderstood, only 32 percent expressed support for a two-state solution, preferring instead only a single state under terrorist (Hamas) rule.

This isn't "Anti-Zionism" or "anti-colonialism"; it's outright advocacy of genocide.

Perhaps sticking such moral imbeciles with a huge fiscal bill in the future might not be such a bad idea after all.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.