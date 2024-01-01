U.S. military sinks 3 Houthi attack boats





BEIRUT -- The U.S. military said Sunday that its forces opened fire on Houthi rebels after they attacked a cargo ship in the Red Sea, killing several of them in an escalation of the maritime conflict linked to the war in Gaza. "We're going to act in a self-defense going forward," a White House official said.

In a series of statements, the U.S. Central Command said the crew of the USS Gravely destroyer first shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired at the Singapore-flagged, Danish-owned Maersk Hangzhou late Saturday, after the vessel reported getting hit by a missile earlier that evening as it sailed through the Southern Red Sea.

Four small boats then attacked the same cargo ship with small arms fire early Sunday and rebels tried to board the vessel, the U.S. Navy said.

Next, the USS Gravely and helicopters from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier responded to the Maersk Hangzhou's distress call and issued verbal warnings to the attackers, who responded by firing on the helicopters.

"The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense," sinking three of the four boats and killing the people on board while the fourth boat fled the area, the U.S. Central Command said. No harm to U.S. personnel or equipment, or casualties from the cargo ship, were reported.

A Houthi military statement on Sunday evening announced "the martyrdom and loss of 10 members of our naval forces as a result of the American aggression."

"The American enemy," the statement added, "bears the consequences of the crime and its repercussions."

Sunday's firefight came hours after another missile struck the Maersk Hangzhou in the Red Sea, according to Centcom. While responding to that attack, which took place Saturday night, the Gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, Centcom said, adding that no injuries were reported.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said it was suspending all further transit through the Red Sea for 48 hours to investigate the attacks and further assess the security situation. It added that the Maersk Hangzhou had been transiting from Singapore to Egypt's Port Suez when the attacks happened and that its crew was reported safe.

"In light of the [most recent] incident -- and to give time to investigate the details of the incident and assess the security situation further -- it has been decided that all transits through the area will be postponed for the next 48 hours," Maersk was quoted as saying by the Danish public broadcaster DR.

Maersk's decision to delay shipping Sunday came three days after it announced the resumption of transits through the area, citing the security protection offered by the U.S.-led naval coalition.

Other companies are now watching closely to see how Maersk proceeds. John Kartsonas, managing partner at Breakwave Advisors, a research firm focused on supply chains and shipping, said that if Maersk decides to extend its current pause beyond a couple of days, others in the industry would probably follow.

In the wake of the Houthi attacks, many of the massive ships that carry some 12% of all world trade through the Suez Canal have changed course, set to travel the long way around southern Africa instead.

As many as 12 out of every 14 container ships and a large share of oil and gas tankers bound for the key route between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea -- which shortens the trip between Asian and European waters, and between Asia and swaths of the Atlantic, by thousands of miles -- are instead heading south, Everstream Analytics, which analyzes supply chains, said in December.

The incident Sunday underscored the risks to major shipping firms, whose operations have a rippling effect on the global economy, despite U.S. efforts to safeguard the waterway.

"This is definitely an escalation that will change things," said Robert Khachatryan, CEO of Freight Right Global Logistics in Los Angeles.

"There are a lot of vessels going through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal," he said. "The military escorting each and every one of them is just not going to happen. And even if they are being escorted, they can still be shot at with missiles from inland."

Analysts say shipping rates were already on track to soar worldwide in 2024, for reasons that aren't all related to the Middle East. Rates from Asia to Mediterranean ports have already jumped from about $1,500 per container in October to $2,500 per container now, according to Margaret Kidd, program director and instructional associate professor for Supply Chain & Logistics at the University of Houston.

The risks, Kidd said, are intensifying at a time when shipping was recovering from the challenges of the pandemic, when costs of moving goods around the planet surged.

ENGAGING U.S. SHIPS

The Houthis, an Iranian-backed militant group that controls northern Yemen, have been attacking commercial ships since October, in what the movement has said is retaliatory action for Israel's military offensive in Gaza. They have said that their maritime attacks -- on Israeli-owned ships, or vessels headed for Israel -- will continue until the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Their campaign has coincided with strikes by other Iran-backed militant groups, in Lebanon and Iraq, targeting Israel or its closest military and political ally, the United States.

But the Houthis had refrained from directly confronting U.S. forces, even as the Biden administration took the lead in announcing the formation of a maritime coalition to confront the Yemeni militants. Sunday's firefight appeared to be the first direct engagement between the U.S. and Houthi forces since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants crossed into Israel, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages.





In Washington, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council sidestepped a question about the possibility of a preemptive strike against the Houthis to safeguard commercial shipping in the vital waterway.

"I won't say what's on or off the table right now," John Kirby told ABC's "Good Morning America," adding, "We're going to do what we have to do to protect shipping." He said the United States has "significant national security interests in the region" and "we're going to put the kind of forces we need in the region to protect those interests and we're going to act in self-defense going forward."

He said the U.S. has made it clear to the Houthis that "we take these threats seriously and we're going to make the right decisions going forward."

The events surrounding the Maersk Hangzhou represented the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19, the Central Command said. It was the first time the U.S. Navy said its personnel had killed Houthi fighters since the Red Sea attacks started.

The Houthi attacks have posed a quandary for the Biden administration, in part because Saudi Arabia, a close U.S. partner, is trying to conclude a peace deal with the Houthis, seeking to formally end the kingdom's military intervention in a long civil war in Yemen. The escalation of hostilities between the U.S. and the Houthis could upset those efforts.

The Houthis "know the Americans don't want to escalate," because of the Saudi-Yemeni negotiations, said Mohammed Basha, a senior Middle East analyst at Navanti, a risk-assessment group. "They are in the sweet spot."

The Houthis had issued a warning on Friday to all countries in the U.S.-led maritime coalition, signaling that their attacks in the Red Sea were entering a new phase and would go beyond just targeting ships linked to Israel or headed to the country.

Military commanders of the Houthi forces, who control a swath of Yemen's territory including the capital Sanaa, held a meeting in Al-Hudaydah on Wednesday to plot their next moves. "The commanders discussed options to confront U.S. provocations in the Red Sea," said the Saba News Agency, which is controlled by the group.

Before the attacks on the Maersk Hangzhou, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced on Friday that Copenhagen was sending a frigate to take part in the U.S.-led task force.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee called on President Joe Biden "to look at what actions need to be taken in Yemen to be able to prevent the Houthis to continue to put commercial and military vessels at risk."

Noting Iran's support for Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told ABC's "This Week" that the Biden administration should be more aggressive "in responding to escalation by Iran."

"The administration continues to not respond to the Houthi escalation in the area," he said. The White House was "going to have to look at operations into Yemen where the capabilities are resonant, where Iran continues to reload them as they attack commercial shipping areas and put at risk U.S. military," he added.

On Saturday, the top commander of U.S. naval forces in the Middle East said Houthi rebels have shown no signs of ending their "reckless" attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea even as more nations join the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway and trade traffic begins to pick up.

Last month, Washington announced the establishment of a new international coalition to protect vessels traveling through the waterway. The United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain are also part of the new maritime security mission.

Since the Pentagon announced Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter the attacks just over 10 days ago, 1,200 merchant ships have traveled through the Red Sea region, and none had been hit by drone or missile strikes, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper told The Associated Press in an interview on Saturday.

Information for this article was contributed by Jari Tanner of The Associated Press, Kareem Fahim, Leo Sands, Bryan Pietsch, Evan Halper, Ali Al-Mujahed and Pradnya Joshi of The Washington Post and by Sam Dagher, Mohammed Hatem, Christine Burke, Yi Wei Wong and Christian Wienberg of Bloomberg News (TNS).

FILE - A 20mm Phalanx CIWS weapons defense cannon is mounted on the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Gravely on March 14, 2023. The U.S. military said Sunday Dec. 31, 2023 it shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired toward a container ship by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. A contract-embarked security team on the ship returned fire, the central command said. U.S. helicopters from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and GRAVELY responded to the distress call and while issuing verbal warnings to the attackers, the small boat crews opened fire on the helicopters using small arms, the statement said. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)

