Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Dec. 14-27 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Dec. 14
Jaime Cruz Salinas, 56, and M. Lourdes Gonzalez-Perea, 52, both of Springdale
Thomas Patrick Flanagan, 39, and Denisse Del Pilar Leal Munoz, 41, both of Fayetteville
Carter Allen Havens, 28, and Carly Rebeka Nelson, 24, both of Springdale
Lynnix Masao Langu, 44, and Nora Justin Alokoa, 56, both of Springdale
Branson Kade Morris, 21, and Kayla SueAnn Gatewood, 21, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Darrin Orville Peterson, 54, and Ilona Kim Campbell, 62, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 15
Joseph Randall Ferguson, 69, and Sandy Darleen Stephens, 65, both of Fayetteville
David Lenard Jenkins, 43, and Lisa Marie Lightner, 40, both of Rogers
Nathan Eric Middleton, 38, and Kristin Michelle Lindsey, 35, both of Springdale
Brandon Joseph Monroe, 23, and Emily Grace Johnson, 22, both of Farmington
Garrett Nanuck Moore, 40, and Jenna Nicole Dees, 39, both of Claremore, Okla.
Tracy Alan Pruitt, 47, Fayetteville, and Lenora Frances Linder, 49, Siloam Springs
Michael Anthony Sugg, 47, Muldrow, Okla., and TaDonna Jean Cudney, 51, Bentonville
Dec. 18
Christopher Dwyane Greganti Jr., 25, and Essence Marie Paige Wallace, 24, both of Fayetteville
Michael Benow Stevenson Jr., 30, and Jasmine Reshai Brainard, 29, both of Springdale
Andrew Scott Thaxton, 43, Fayetteville, and Morgan Stephannie Elijah, 33, Farmington
Dec. 19
Andrew Joseph Hinton, 41, and Tina Marie Wright, 37, both of Fayetteville
James Clois Moser III, 31, and Sarah Katlyn McConathy, 25, both of Fort Smith
Banner Samson, 25, and Glory Pearlleen Ben, 20, both of Springdale
Dec. 20
Ernest Warren Allen Jr., 71, and Diana Lea Burke, 60, both of Westville, Okla.
Dylan Thomas Arens, 25, and Alesha Desha Holzhauer, 33, both of Fayetteville
Lawrence Jericho Asistido, 24, and Unique Ghena Moore, 24, both of Fayetteville
Timothy Michael Baker II, 52, Fayetteville, and Juaneva Kay Forbush, 42, Berryville
Rene De Jesus Batres Herrera, 37, and Yoselin Noemi Estrada Morales, 28, both of Springdale
Ryan Harold Hawes, 26, and Shannon Elizabeth Torrance Hughes, 26, both of Springdale
Brian Patrick Magee, 36, and Stacy Leann Dicus, 39, both of Prairie Grove
Trenton James McChristian, 24, Conway, and Miah Louise Schultz, 24, Fayetteville
Brandon Derrell Watts, 36, and Concietta Dominique Daniels, 33, both of Farmington
Dec. 21
Daniel William Bartosik, 31, and Cambry Chase Knies, 31, both of Fayetteville
Michael Cleveland Carter, Jr., 54, and Jean Ann Yates, 52, both of Springdale
Isaac Robert Weston Cooper, 19, Springdale, and Peyton Rose Lawson, 19, Fayetteville
William Taylor Farr, 28, and Danica Lee Ridgeway, 28, both of Fayetteville
Jareth Morales Coronel, 23, and Lourdes Roa-Gil, 20, both of Springdale
Felix Roa Rosas, 46, and Maria Lourdes Ortiz, 43, both of Fayetteville
Michel Abdias Sandoval Cisneros, 21, and Samantha Morales, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Phillip Daniel Smith, 37, and Alesha Marie Campbell, 32, both of West Fork
Robin Soto, 64, and Virgen Rosa Roman Feliciano, 61, both of Davenport, Fla.
Gregg Robert Stutts, 28, and Megan Kaye Alarcon, 26, both of Dudley, N.C.
Dec. 22
Eric Lee Davis, 41, Springdale, and Jamie Lynn Cunningham, 40, Trumann
James Kay Lindsey, 58, and Louise Adella Marie Norman, 44, both of Fayetteville
Colter James Neeley, 29, and Sarah McKenzie O'Neal, 25, both of Springdale
James Lee Nichols, 49, Rogers, and Lisa Marie Drewry, 49, Bentonville
Jose Ignacio Patino Dominguez, 33, and Jazmin Arce Ramirez, 27, both of Springdale
Samuel Thomas Rainwater, 26, and Sarah Katherine Stokenbury, 26, both of Fayetteville
Aaron Ray Smith, 27, and Christina Elizabeth Renee Ruth, 27, both of Fayetteville
David Allen Smith, 45, Fayetteville, and Karen Jane LaMendola, 53, Springdale
Jeffrey Wayne Smith, 44, and Melissa Anne Belman, 35, both of Fayetteville
Jeffrey Thomas Trowbridge, 39, and Tina Louise Allen, 44, both of Springdale
Dec. 27
Austen Kahaialii Santiago Anduha, 21, and Santiago Juan Gutierrez Jr., 24, both of Springdale
Andrew Thomas Ferguson, 31, and Blair Elizabeth Ceola, 28, both of Nashville, Tenn.
Jonathan David Foster, 44, Peoria, Ariz., and Sarah Katherine Chewning, 30, Fayetteville
Garrett Michael Hendricks, 29, and Paige Whittington Passmore, 32, both of Little Rock
Rodrigo Martinez Alvarez, 45, and Hilda Cristina Islas Mancinas, 48, both of Springdale
Keyur Patel, 29, and Jolly Nileshbhai Anghan, 24, both of Farmington
Monroe Casey Watson Peterson, 33, and Morgan Kay Bruning, 30, both of Red Oak, Iowa
David Charles Tanner, 48, and Bleza Cabuga Bantayan, 36, both of Franklin, Mass.
Daniel Aaron Welch, 25, and Rachel Lynn Schick, 26, both of Prairie Grove