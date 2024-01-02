Anglers use jigs to win Polar Bear tourney at Beaver Lake

Wayne Edens of Rogers and Jason Maschmeyer of Cave Springs weighed a 5-bass tournament limit totaling 16.78 pounds on Monday to win the annual New Year's Day Polar Bear bass tournament at Beaver Lake. They won $800.

The anglers fished jigs tipped with soft-plastic crawfish trailers to win the event that attracted a field of 44 boats.

"Our first fish came on a jerk bait, but it was a white bass," Edens said.

That prompted their switch to a jig for the rest of the tournament that ran from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. headquartered at Prairie Creek Park. The three species of black bass -- largemouth, smallmouth or spotted -- could be weighed.

"We only caught eight fish all day," Edens said, but they were all hefty bass. "We hit the right spots."

Their fish came mainly from brush piles and points.

"Our boat was sitting in 20 feet of water and the fish hit eight to 10 feet deep."

They fished the north end of the lake, from Rocky Branch park to Beaver Dam.

Jay Nyce had the tournament's big bass at 5 pounds, 13 ounces. He and partner Jeremy Bowman used jerk baits and crank baits in the Prairie Creek area for a 5-bass weight of 15.03 pounds.

Second through sixth place, all with five bass, were: second, Sam Box and Jacob Newton, 15.85; third, Lenny Francouer and Taylor Gleghorn, 15.25; fourth, Jay Nyce and Jeremy Bowman, 15.03; fifth, Titus Artt and Dustin Rogers, 14.38; sixth, Collin Cheatham and David Louks, 14.26. The tournament paid prize money through sixth place.

Anglers brought some heavy spotted bass to the scales, including some 3-pounders. Spotted bass don't generally grow as big as largemouth bass.

The Polar Bear tournament lived up to its name. Temperature at 7 a.m. was in the mid-to-upper 20s, but only reached 40 degrees by afternoon. Light wind stirred the lake and it was cloudy at the start of the tournament. Clouds and wind are considered good for fishing. But clouds gave way to a clear sky and the wind stopped by afternoon. That created bluebird conditions that can make for tough fishing. Some anglers said the catching slowed down when the sky cleared.

The Polar Bear bass tournament is one of the longest running fishing contests at Beaver Lake. It's been held for at least 50 years, said Joe Papczynski, who weighed the fish.