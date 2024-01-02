Arkansas Department of Corrections investigating following inmate’s suspected suicide Monday night

A prison inmate died Monday night in a suspected suicide, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Christopher Morgan, 33, an inmate at the Varner SuperMax Unit near Grady, likely used a bed sheet to hang himself, department spokeswoman Dina Tyler stated in a media release.

Morgan was housed in a single-man cell. Life-saving efforts began in his cell and continued in the unit's treatment center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., Tyler said.

Morgan was serving a 30-year sentence for kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated resident burglary and firearm possession, according to the department. He was sentenced April 30, 2010, in Pulaski County, Tyler said.

The Department of Corrections is conducting an internal investigation and the Arkansas State Police is investigating Morgan's death.