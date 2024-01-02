Arkansas offers Parkview’s Monterrio Elston

Little Rock Parkview junior athlete Monterrio Elston has received an offer from Arkansas.

Elston, 5-9 and 180 pounds, also has offers from Kansas State, Memphis and Central Arkansas.

"It means a lot, especially cause, I’m a home state kid and I grew up watching the Hogs,” Elston said of the offer.

He had 59 rushes for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns, and 60 catches for 887 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Elston also had 4 returns for 120 yards and 1 touchdown while helping the Patriots to a second class 5A state title this season.

Elston is the third Patriot to hold an offer from the Razorbacks, joining junior safety Omarion Robinson and sophomore linebacker Jakore Smith.

"We think '‘Man Man” (Robinson) is the best athlete in Arkansas and we think '‘Money’' (Elston) is the best football player,” Little Rock Copach Brad Bolding said. "He does things on the field you can’t coach. He has God given ability that most football players dream of. He has elite speed, he is very strong, he is a competitor. If Arkansas can land him, he will make have an impact on the Hogs.”

Elston and Robinson visited the Hogs in early December.

He is the fifth in-state prospect in the 2025 class to be offered by Arkansas.



