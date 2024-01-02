Cameras, signs planned to prevent crashes involving one-way drivers

State to roll out detection system

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Tony Holt

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Signs for Arkansas Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 412 are positioned near the intersection of Progress Avenue and U.S. Highway 412 serve as a navigation tool for travelers.


LITTLE ROCK -- To reduce head-on collisions on major highways, Arkansas is spending $55 million to install technology designed to alert both the driver and first responders when a motorist goes the wrong way down an exit ramp.

The