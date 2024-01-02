First Day Hikes welcome new year

As 2024 begins, many Arkansans want to start the year off on the right foot by being active and healthier -- and First Day Hikes, a tradition put on by parks across the country, are meant to do just that.

The tradition, which began in the early 1990s, has taken the country by storm. In Arkansas, nearly every state park is ringing in the new year with some kind of First Day Celebration.

More than 50 people came to the Arkansas Arboretum to walk through nature and get active, including Marty Morgan, a retiree who is taking on 2024 with vigor.

"I'm just trying to get the new year started right. I just want to have the best 365 days possible," she said.

The weather in Little Rock was great for a hike, too, she said. "We're out and the sun is shining, and even though it isn't too warm you can breathe deep and reflect on what's been and where we're going from here," Morgan said.

This isn't Morgan's first rodeo. Being a Little Rock native, she is well acquainted with the city's trails.

"The Pinnacle Mountain area has always been a big part of my life. I grew up around here, so I just wanted to get out and commune with nature to start 2024," she said.

Not everyone was out for the exercise, though. Timothy Lee, an Arkansas master naturalist, was out to see nature and interact with other nature-lovers.

"I had been part of a program this past year where I spent Saturdays coming out here to this park and other parks to learn about different ecosystems and help lead tours. I had never led my own tour in the arboretum, so I wanted to come out here and see how they did theirs," he said.

The fact that it was the first day of the year didn't motivate him to come out, he says.

"The new year wasn't a huge influence for me coming out. The weather was just really nice and it's a place that I wanna go and take a walk with the other naturalists sometime, so I wanted to check it out," Lee said.

Gracie Morrison led the hike in the arboretum. She is a seasonal interpreter for Arkansas State Parks.

"This is something that's been done for a really long time, and it's kind of become a tradition they do at state parks and national parks across the U.S.," she said. "We're trying to get people out and about and help them start the new year in a healthy way. It also helps spread the word about parks."

"We had four hikes today, and I led two of them. The one here and another where we went to the summit [of Pinnacle Mountain]," she said.

Paul Chapman was on the hike with his family. It was his first time hiking the Arkansas Arboretum.

"We saw all the different First Day Hikes and we thought this would be a great one to go on," he said. "For our family, it worked out because we could all make it."

He also sees the significance of going out and prioritizing what's important in 2024.

"I'm getting older and I've got to exercise some more," he said. "This is a great way to get out in nature and break up routines. It's really a great way to start the year."

Another state park employee who went on the hike, Matthew Friant, has made sure never to miss a First Day Hike.

"This is my 10th year working here and I've done a First Day Hike every year," he said. "Every year, we're getting more and more attendants. I would've expected our normal daytime hike to be the most attended, but today it was our sunrise hike that had the most folks.

"This is about starting the year off happy and healthy," he continued. "It's important to get people outside where they can interact with nature."