Hikers kick off new year on right foot in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Over 50 hikers gathered Monday in 30 degree weather around the "Group of Bears" sculpture at Compton Gardens to kick off the new year with a group hike, one of several in the state.

The Ozark Society Sugar Creek Chapter's fifth annual New Year's Day hike traversed Compton Gardens, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's grounds and North Forest Trail, and Park Springs Park, about 3 1/2 miles.

The Ozark Society also held a hike in Fayetteville that entered its 20th year, as well as simultaneous hikes conducted by other chapters.

"It's a good crowd today. This is overwhelming," said Lowell Collins, chairperson for the Ozark Society Sugar Creek Chapter, who helped organize the event. "I've done this several years, and usually I have between five and twelve people."

She remembers, fondly, hiking alongside Dr. Neil Compton during group events he had organized when she first joined the Ozark Society in the 1970s.

Much of the draw for a New Year's Day hike, she said, is around setting good intentions for a healthier lifestyle while also appreciating the area's natural resources. About eight current members were part of the hike, and many others had prior experience with Ozark Society events.

"I know at least 10 [people], but I'm making new friends. They're from all over Northwest Arkansas," said Peggy Bulla, an Ozark Society member who has completed four other New Year's Day hikes. "I enjoy seeing through the trees during the winter. Without the leaves, you get a really good lay of the land."

Other attendees joined from different hiking groups, including the Hill 'N Dale hiking club from Bella Vista.

"They want us to go four hours to the Buffalo to hike, and here we are, and we have this," said Gloria Taylor, alluding to the beauty of the area. She hikes with Hill 'N Dale and saw the opportunity to hike with the Ozark Society in lieu of the much farther trip.

While the Ozark Society hosts a variety of recreational events, including a six-week wildflower hiking series in the spring, its first mission is with conservation. Its goal is to continue the legacy of Compton, whose efforts led to the Buffalo River's designation as the first national river.

The Ozark Society is currently seeking to help expand the Flatside Wilderness area in central Arkansas through legislation. The group also raises money for grant programs to engage youth in conservation.

Hikers walk past "Maman", a 30-foot sculpture by artist Louise Bourgeois, Monday, January 1, 2024 during a New Year's Day hike through the Crystal Bridges Art Trail in Bentonville. The Ozark Society Sugar Creek Chapter kicked off their fifth annual New Year's day group hike. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Hikers walk past a Big Foot art installment, Monday, January 1, 2024 during a New Yearâ€™s Day hike along a bike trail in Bentonville. The Ozark Society Sugar Creek Chapter kicked off their fifth annual New Yearâ€™s day group hike. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

