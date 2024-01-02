’Horns halt hot-shooting Mavericks

Max Abmas had 18 points and seven assists, Kadin Shedrick scored 17 and No. 20 Texas defeated UT Arlington 79-62 on Monday.

Abmas, a senior who transferred to Texas from Oral Roberts this season, passed former Duke All-American J.J. Redick for 21st place on the NCAA career scoring list with 2,785 points.

Kade Douglas led UT Arlington (6-7) with 17 points, including five three-point baskets. Makaih Williams scored 12 and Phillip Russell added 11.

Tyrese Hunter missed the game for Texas (11-2) with a fever. Hunter had perhaps his best game of the season against UNC Greensboro on Friday, with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists against 1 turnover.

Ithiel Horton replaced Hunter in Texas' starting lineup and took advantage, with 13 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double.

Horton played 36 minutes, 16 more than his average, hitting 3 of 7 three-pointers. He went 2 for 13 from three-point range in his previous five games.

"I thought I was that guy that would just come in off the bench and be a gunner, but sometimes I gotta play longer just to establish a rhythm, and that's all right," Horton said. "When I get my opportunities, I'm gonna step in and show what I could do."

Brock Cunningham matched his career best with 11 rebounds for Texas and had a career-high three blocks. Shedrick had seven rebounds.

Twelve of the Mavericks' 23 baskets were three-pointers. They attempted 27.

UT Arlington, which had shot three-pointers with 32.5% accuracy before Monday, hit 7 of 14 in the first half to keep the game close. Douglas made three of them. UT Arlington trailed 39-32 at the break.

"We can't fall asleep on defense and lose the shooters and give up open threes," Shedrick said. "I felt like we were there on a few of the threes and they still made them."

The Mavericks made two more threes to start the second half, but Texas responded with a 10-0 push for an 11-point lead.

"I felt like we played a really good first half," UT Arlington Coach KT Turner said.

"The second half they came out and punched us in the mouth. They turned the defensive pressure up. We didn't respond."

Texas guard Max Abmas (3) drives to the basket against Texas-Arlington guard Akili Vining (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas-Arlington forward Shemar Wilson (22) is blocked as he drives to the basket against Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) and forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) and Texas-Arlington guard Phillip Russell (1) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas-Arlington guard Kade Douglas (13) reacts to a score against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas guard Max Abmas (3) drives around Texas-Arlington guard Kade Douglas (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas-Arlington guard DaJuan Gordon, left, drives to the basket against Texas guard Max Abmas, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) is fouled as he drives to the basket between Texas-Arlington guard Akili Vining (4) and forward Shemar Wilson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Texas-Arlington head coach KT Turner talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

