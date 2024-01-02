On the transfer portal

Bye-bye, marching band, cheering section and calling the Hogs. Never mind relationships that last a lifetime. Please leave your DND in your jockstrap.

Do you know your English professor's name? Your chem lab room number? You don't care! Why should you?

A seven-win season sounds better every year. Remember, every game usually has a loser at least 50 percent of the time.

Good luck on your next stop. Maybe the alumni will have enough in their NIL to make the stopover attractive.

Pass on by if you're only passing through.

JOE ROGERS

Maumelle

Just like the Russians

The Russians have elections. They also have a news media, a judicial and justice system, and a military. After Trump gets elected, we will too.

Just like them.

PERRY CARR

Little Rock

Be a leader for girls

Did you know that there are girls all across the state who want to join a Girl Scout troop, but there aren't enough volunteers to lead troops? We need more Girl Scout volunteer troop leaders because Girl Scouts exposes girls to so many new and exciting opportunities. Girl Scouts helps build girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Since my girls joined a troop that I have helped lead, for example, they have learned about budgeting, sewing, camping, building fires, crafts, how to start businesses, how to ride and care for horses, and so much more. They have improved their public speaking skills, gotten certified in first aid and CPR, and zip-lined with their troop. The girls in my troop also have done a lot of community service projects, from sorting and rescuing food at the Arkansas Foodbank, to clearing trails and brush, to installing a little free pet pantry at a local animal shelter.

It is my hope in the new year that more people in Arkansas will step up and serve as a volunteer troop leader or co-leader so that more girls can experience the fun, friendship, and education that comes with being a Girl Scout. For the moms and grandmas out there, doing so gives you a chance to spend so much more time with your daughters. That alone is worth the time investment. But you don't have to be a parent to be a volunteer. You can serve as a troop leader and shape the next generation of female leaders. Visit girlscoutsdiamonds.org to learn how to start your own troop.

AMY WEBB

North Little Rock

Fun with gymnastics

What sporting event makes men much more attentive, a 50-yard touchdown pass or a very attractive female doing a double back-flip? Come on, fellows, who has the most alluring image, a quarterback or a lady working the pommel horse? Who has the most enticing backside, a tackle or a woman doing the split?

I am a Baptist, but some of these routines make me seriously consider turning into an agnostic. When a gymnastics coach has tryouts, does he check out the curves? I am a liberal, but if all these women were extreme members of the Ku Klux Klan, I would be burning several crosses. Slobbering is not a good personality trait.

GARY USELTON

Benton

Nothing nice to say

My mother, God rest her soul, always told us (11) children that if you couldn't say something nice about someone, don't say anything at all.

She never knew Donald Trump.

BOB MASSERY

Little Rock

Solution to problem

Maybe we should bus the homeless to the southern border and let them apply for asylum.

GILDA SKRMETTI

Little Rock

Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Require more school

Our grandparents got a sixth-grade education. They learned to read, write and do arithmetic. Most jobs did not require much learning. My grandpa, Frank DuVall, born in 1885, lived in Huttig. He read the Arkansas Gazette and listened to the radio for his news, but he clearly preferred reading.

On Sundays, after Sunday school, church and dinner, Mother and Dad read the Gazette in the living room while my older brother, Mike, read the funnies to me on the kitchen floor. He was just learning to read and every other word was "something," but I could make out the story from the pictures.

We didn't have a TV or a record player, or a working radio, or even a telephone, and reading was our only entertainment. Sometimes, after supper, Mother and Dad would read to us from books they checked out at the town's small library, and we talked a lot more than people do today.

Such was life in small-town America in the 1940s. We had time to think. We knew there was a war on. Three of my uncles went off to war--two came back.

People today are so distracted by TV, cell phones, computers, etc.; when do they have a chance to think? We don't show much common sense. Our grandparents' generation did not have a lot of formal education, but they listened to doctors and not to hucksters, and they elected intelligent leaders. They won the war and established the United Nations so that we would never again have to fight one. They created the Federal Reserve Bank to control the currency and maximize employment, and gave us the Declaration of Human Rights. Our parents graduated from high school and became our greatest generation. It is time to require four more years of public education so that we will know whom to trust.

RUUD DuVALL

Fayetteville