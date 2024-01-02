FOOTBALL

Georgia RBs enter draft

Georgia running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton say they are entering the NFL Draft. Edwards led the Bulldogs with 880 rushing yards. Milton capped a productive senior season by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 63-3 rout of Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Milton was named MVP of the Orange Bowl for No. 6 Georgia (13-1) after rushing for 104 yards on only nine carries on Saturday night. The two touchdowns gave Milton a team-leading 14 for the season. He finished second on the team with 790 yards rushing. Milton (6-1, 220) finished the season with three consecutive two-touchdown games, including a career high 156 rushing yards with two scores in a 31-23 win over Georgia Tech to close the regular season. Edwards and Milton join offensive lineman Amarius Mims and defensive backs Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith in announcing plans to enter the NFL Draft.

Ward declares for draft

Former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward has declared for the NFL Draft rather than playing one more season of college football. Ward made the announcement on social media on Monday. Ward initially announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal after playing his second season at Washington State but instead opted to start his professional career. The deadline for players to file paperwork to formally declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 15. Ward started his college career at FCS program Incarnate Word before transferring to Washington State for his final two seasons. He threw for 3,232 yards and 23 touchdowns his first season with the Cougars.

Rams waive struggling kicker

The playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams will have their third new kicker of the season for their regular-season finale after they waived struggling Lucas Havrisik on Monday. Havrisik missed two extra point attempts in the Rams' 26-25 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. He missed five field goals and three extra points in nine games with Los Angeles, which signed him in late October after veteran Brett Maher missed six field-goal attempts and an extra point in seven games to begin the season. The Rams' 11 missed field goals this season are the most by an NFL team since 2015.

McCaffrey out vs. Rams

NFL leading rusher Christian McCaffrey will miss San Francisco's regular-season finale with a mild calf strain but should be ready to return for the playoffs. McCaffrey got hurt in Sunday's 27-10 victory at Washington that helped the 49ers clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. San Francisco (12-4) will host a divisional round playoff game on either Jan. 20 or 21, giving McCaffrey nearly three weeks to heal. McCaffrey leads the NFL with 1,459 yards rushing and 2,023 yards from scrimmage and is tied with Miami's Raheem Mostert for the most touchdowns with 21. Elijah Mitchell will take over the starting running back role this week against the Rams. Mitchell had 17 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders in his most extensive action of the season.

HOCKEY

NY wins PWHL opener

Ella Shelton scored the opening goal, Corinne Schroeder earned the first shutout and New York beat Toronto 4-0 in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League game Monday. Alex Carpenter had one goal and one assist, Jill Saulnier and Kayla Vespa also scored and Schroeder made 29 saves. Kristen Campbell stopped 24 shots for Toronto in front of a sellout crowd of 2,537 at Mattamy Athletic Centre, the former home of the NHL's Maple Leafs. Tennis great and PWHL board member Billie Jean King performed the ceremonial puck drop alongside PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford.

OLYMPICS

Two arrested in runner's death

Two men were arrested in connection with the killing of Ugandan Olympic runner Benjamin Kiplagat, who was found fatally stabbed in a car in Kenya on New Year's Eve, police said Monday. A knife suspected of being used in the killing of the 34-year-old Kiplagat was found on one of the suspects, Moiben sub county police commander Stephen Okal said. The motive for the killing appears to have been robbery, he said, because money and a cell phone had been taken from Kiplagat. Kiplagat's throat was cut, police said. He was found dead in his brother's car early Sunday on the outskirts of Eldoret, a high-altitude town in western Kenya renowned as a training base for elite athletes. Kiplagat competed in three Olympic games and six world championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. He won a bronze medal at the 2012 African championships.

