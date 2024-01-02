SEC names Hogs’ Menifield POTW

FAYETTEVILLE -- Flint and Saginaw -- cities in Michigan 35 miles apart along Interstate 75 -- have produced the last two SEC Player of the Week winners for men's basketball.

University of Arkansas 6-1 sophomore point guard Keyon Menifield, who is from Flint, was named the latest SEC Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Mississippi State forward Jimmy Bell, a 6-10 junior from Saginaw, won the award the previous week when the transfer from West Virginia had 17 points and 18 rebounds to help Mississippi State beat Rutgers 70-60 in Newark, N.J.

Menifield, a transfer from Washington, made his first start as a Razorback last Saturday against North Carolina-Wilmington and had a career-high 32 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in Arkansas' 106-90 victory.

It was Menifield's third game for the Razorbacks after he missed the first 10 games waiting for the NCAA to rule on a waiver filed by Arkansas for him to be eligible to play this season.

Menifield hit 8 of 14 shots, including 3 of 7 three-pointers, and 13 of 17 free throws against UNCW.

"I think the confidence level that his teammates have with him is much more important than the confidence that I have with him," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Those other four guys out on the floor want to play with him.

"They like to play with him, and I think that's a big part of any point guard, quarterback, catcher. All those things are important when you're kind of in a leadership position."

Menifield became the 53rd Razorback to score 30 or more points and matched Ted Thompson, who played at Arkansas for Coach Lanny Van Eman during the 1973-74 season, doing it in the fewest games.

Thompson, a guard from New York whose Arkansas career consisted of only 11 games after he transferred from Iowa Western Community College, scored 33 points in his third game as a Razorback when Western Kentucky beat Arkansas 102-101 on Dec. 3, 1973, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Menifield is the second Razorback to win SEC Player of the Week honors this season. Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile won the award on Dec. 4 after he had 19 points and 11 rebounds in Arkansas' 80-75 victory over then-No. 7 Duke.

Two of Menifield's assists against UNCW came on lob passes to Brazile that resulted in dunks.

Menifield played 19 minutes and 28 minutes off the bench in his first two games against Lipscomb and Abilene Christian.

"I didn't know if it was going to be 30 minutes or 20 minutes," Menifield said of his playing time. "I just felt like when I got in, just do the right thing to help us win."

Menifield played the entire second half against Abilene Christian and in those 20 minutes he had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists to help Arkansas rally from a nine-point deficit.

The Razorbacks have outscored their opponents by 38 points with Menifield on the court in the last two games.

"They're a good basketball team," UNCW Coach Takayo Siddle said. "With [Menifield], it makes them a really elite team."

Menifield scored 17 points in the first half against the Seahawks to help Arkansas take a 48-42 lead. He scored the Razorbacks' last 11 points of the half, including a pair of three-point baskets.

Menifield was 0 of 5 on three-point attempts this season before hitting his first with 2:17 left against UNCW. He hit his second three-pointer with 55 seconds left in the first half.

"I felt like it was going to be a special night when I hit my first three," Menifield said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show. "You know, I hadn't hit a three all year.

"But when that first one went down, I felt good."

Menifield credited his teammates with how he has played since being declared eligible.

"I feel it was all my teammates," Menifield said on the radio show. "They're pushing me.

"Even before when I couldn't play, they were pushing me hard and making me work hard. I owe it all to my teammates."