Stone County deputy killed in shooting

One person was in custody after a Stone County deputy was fatally shot while on duty Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

Neither the deputy, who was shot about 4:30 p.m., nor the arrested suspect were identified in the release.

Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long requested state police investigators to handle the investigation.

"Information will be released as it becomes available," state police director Col. Mike Hagar said in the release. "Until then, let us all give the Stone County Sheriff's Office our steadfast support."