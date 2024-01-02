Suspect arrested in Dec. 22 stabbing of four teens in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville teen wanted in the stabbing of four other teenagers surrendered to police on Tuesday morning, an arrest report states.

Bryce Flint, 16, turned himself in around 8:50 a.m. at the Jacksonville Police Department on Marshall Road, police said. He faces four felony counts each of first-degree battery and aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of carrying a weapon.

Flint is accused of stabbing four people around 10 p.m. on Dec. 22. One of the victims was 13, two were 14, and one was 15, police said. The victims, who have not been publicly identified, were discovered by officers responding to a report of an aggravated assault in the 400 block of Pine Street, police have said.

The victims were all treated at a hospital and released, police have said.